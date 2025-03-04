Ultimate frisbee is growing in Northampton

Northants Ultimate Frisbee players holding flyers and stickers at training session in January.

Northampton's ultimate frisbee scene is going from strength to strength as a series of indoor sessions at the University Sports Dome provides a perfect introduction to the sport.

People from across the county have been attending Northants Ultimate indoor sessions, with some even travelling from the likes of Bedford and Leamington Spa to take part.

Ultimate frisbee can be played indoors, outdoors, and on the beach. The aim is to pass the disc through your team and catch it in the defending team's endzone to score a point. Possession changes hands very quickly, making for a fun and fast-paced game that is popular around the world.

Northants Ultimate sessions take place on fortnightly Sunday mornings, with the next indoor training at the University of Northampton's Sports Dome scheduled for Sunday 16th March. Plans are also in place to expand to Thursday evenings at Beckets Park as summer approaches and the days grow longer.

“The indoor sessions have been popular,” said Matt Bates, who is a club founder. “It’s been great to see the blend of experienced players and complete beginners coming together and having fun – that's one of my favourite things about this sport.

“The club has grown from just two of us to a group of really nice people from different walks of life. People praise you when you do well, and there's no negativity when you fail; it's all about having fun and getting some exercise at the same time.”

The Sports Dome is located next to the River Nene – one of the several Northampton hallmarks represented on the club's logo – and provides a great location for new players to practice.

Northants' sessions involve a range of drills, mini games, and ultimate frisbee matches that are valuable to beginners and experienced players, and often finish with refreshments at the Beckets Pavilion.

“We are almost at the 18-month mark and have filled a big gulf in the county where no ultimate was being played,” continued Bates. “Lots of people have supported us in a variety of ways, and I'd like to thank everyone who has been a part of our growth.

“We are looking forward to our next indoor session, as well as the longer days that will enable more opportunity for people to play the sport. If you are interested in giving it a go, please get in touch.”

Follow @northantsultimate on Facebook and Instagram for more information.