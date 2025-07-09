Tyselle Walfall eyes knockout at The Summer Showdown

Tyselle Walfall

Just two fights into his burgeoning professional boxing career, Tyselle Walfall is already making waves with his fan-friendly style and vibrant ring walks.

The 23-year-old light heavyweight prospect is set for his third professional bout on BCB Promotions' Summer Showdown at the Mercure Hotel in Northampton on Friday, July 25th.

Walfall will be fighting back in his hometown, where he made his professional debut last September. That night, he headlined the show against Serhii Ksendzov in a thrilling four-round war. The bout showcased Walfall's talent but also highlighted areas for improvement. Seven months later, he demonstrated significant growth with a more measured and controlled performance against veteran Victor Edagha, securing a dominant 40-35 points victory.

"I could really feel the difference from my first fight to my second," Walfall reflected. "I knew I wanted to be more relaxed and enjoy being there, and as good as my debut was, it didn't have the control I wanted. I was tense, but this time I was much happier, and James (coach James Conway) was happy with it. I boxed every round; I didn't go over the top when I was able to let my hands go and didn't jump in to my shots, and I think you could see the improvements."

Tyselle Walfall lands a left hand on Victor Edagha

After a longer-than-expected break from the ring, a quick turnaround has provided Walfall with extra motivation. He's stayed ready and focused, elevating his training ahead of his first six-round professional contest.

"It has been a weird few months. I had a couple of weeks to enjoy myself after the Adagha fight, but I stayed in the gym and got right back to it," Walfall explained. "I feel like I am getting closer to my first knockout, and that's motivated me ahead of this one and also stepping up to six rounds for the first time. I think the extra rounds will give me more time to show what I can do, and I prefer it even when sparring; with the longer time, it all feels less rushed."

Walfall trains at the Shoe Box Gym in Northampton, alongside four other boxers set to feature on the card: Eithan James, Klinton Baptiste, Nico Michael, and professional debutant Charlie Hamilton. This event marks another important night for the gym's ever-growing reputation. Support for the show has been unprecedented for BCB events at this venue, with tickets in high demand.

"The show overall is going to be very good; all the guys in the gym have been hard at it. Everyone's got fights round the same time, with five of us on this card, and it's fun to see," Walfall said. "I have only got standards left now; all the VIPs have gone, so it's going to be a big turnout and an exciting night for the supporters."

Final remaining tickets for Summer Showdown, which also features the unbeaten Yahya Abdullah, are available now, priced at £45 standard and £80 VIP. They can be purchased directly from the boxers or by emailing [email protected].