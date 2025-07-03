Towcestrians win Euro Championships silver with Wales
Towcestrians hockey players Amy Hansen and Jo Griffiths represented Wales (over-40s team), in the finals, against England in the 2025 World Masters Hockey European Championship in Valencia, Spain on 29 June.
Everyone played their socks off in 38-degree heat. The final score was England 1, Wales 0 which is undeniably a world-class finish for Great Britain!
This year Towcester’s hockey talent has stood out, with five players representing England or Wales in various age groups, in this years European Championships.
Amy and Jo’s friends and the children who play at this family-friendly club are immensely proud of their achievement.