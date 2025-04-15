Tickets are now on sale for the world’s greatest greyhound race

Buy your tickets https://tickets.greyhoundracinguk.com or call 0204 553 6660

The Rebraded English Greyhound Derby Festival spans nine dates over five weeks in May and June, culminating in the £175,000-to-the-winner Grand Final on Saturday, June 14, where the champion will be crowned.

A total of 192 greyhounds from the UK and Ireland will gather at Towcester, creating an unparalleled spectacle of top-class racing and unbeatable atmosphere as we celebrate some of the world’s finest canine athletes.

The English Greyhound Derby Festival will also feature various themed meetings, including a Ladies Day, a Student Day, and a Charity Fundraising Day, making this an unforgettable occasion across May and June.

There will be fundraising every day of the competition via Greyhound Homing UK, a new platform launched to help retired dogs find their forever homes. The funds raised will be spread over rehoming charities to help them continue their work.

Tickets for the Star Sports English Greyhound Derby Festival including Grand Finals night are on sale now and can be purchased online at https://tickets.greyhoundracinguk.com. Restaurant and hospitality packages are also available throughout the English Greyhound Derby Festival and full details can also be found online.

General admission to every round of the Derby costs £15, with concessions for licence holders. Grand Finals night tickets are priced at £45 and provide access to all-day family entertainment, roaming entertainers, live music after racing, and more.

There is an early bird discount available for those who use the code 15OFF to gain 15% off tickets. This is a limited time offer so don't delay.

A wide variety of bars and eateries will be available, and there will live entertainment after racing for every round of the Derby.

Star Sports owner and sponsor Ben Keith said: “The English Greyhound Derby is the most famous greyhound race in the world. Now we have a new Derby Festival taking it to the next level. It’s just incredible and great news!

“We are so lucky to have the Greyhound Racing UK and Towcester Racecourse teams going all out to make this the greatest greyhound racing show on earth. We can’t wait here at Star Sports.”

Kevin Boothby of Towcester Racecourse added: “A huge amount of planning and work has already gone in to making this the best possible experience for our customers, as we usher in the exciting new English Greyhound Derby Festival format - and we are just getting started!

“It’s going to be absolutely massive this year and now that the online ticketing platform has launched I would encourage anyone considering attending to book in advance.”