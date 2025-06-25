Three Towcestrian hockey players represent Wales in Spain

Jo Griffiths, Amy Hansen and Emily Bell all now play for Wales in international hockey.

Towcestrian Hockey Club’s Emily Bell, Amy Hansen and Jo Griffiths represented Wales in the 2025 World Masters Hockey European Championship in Valencia, Spain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their performance shone during three selection trials that took place over the winter. The three players were delighted to be selected to play for Wales and made their international debut at the European Championship on 20 June.

Amy and Jo are in Wales Women’s O40s and have so far won the three games they’ve played in. Furthermore, Jo won Player of the Match in a game against the Alliance Team, which is made up of players from around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder, Emily played for Wales Women’s O35s and won Player of the Match in a game against Germany. Although Wales lost 3-1 they pressed on to play four more games within the tournament.

This is an admirable achievement for these three women, who train and play for Towcester Club on top of their day jobs.