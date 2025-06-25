Three Towcestrian hockey players represent Wales in Spain
Their performance shone during three selection trials that took place over the winter. The three players were delighted to be selected to play for Wales and made their international debut at the European Championship on 20 June.
Amy and Jo are in Wales Women’s O40s and have so far won the three games they’ve played in. Furthermore, Jo won Player of the Match in a game against the Alliance Team, which is made up of players from around the world.
Midfielder, Emily played for Wales Women’s O35s and won Player of the Match in a game against Germany. Although Wales lost 3-1 they pressed on to play four more games within the tournament.
This is an admirable achievement for these three women, who train and play for Towcester Club on top of their day jobs.