Three inspirational Northampton Saints Foundation stars shortlisted for Premiership Rugby HITZ Awards 2024

Three remarkable individuals from Northampton Saints Foundation are set to be honoured for their extraordinary achievements both on and off the pitch at the prestigious Premiership Rugby HITZ Awards 2024, taking place on 20th November at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

HITZ, Premiership Rugby’s flagship education and employability programme, has been transforming lives for 16 years, empowering young people to make lasting, positive changes. Every year, it reaches over 2,000 young people aged 14–24 across England, using rugby’s core values to equip them with essential life and employability skills, helping them re-engage with education, secure apprenticeships, or find meaningful employment.

Unlike traditional education settings, HITZ creates a unique learning environment where teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline, and sportsmanship are at the core. The HITZ programme, with its nurturing environment participants affectionately refer to as the 'HITZ family, simply put is life changing.

Representing Northampton Saints Foundation, two outstanding young people and one inspiring volunteer have been shortlisted. Their stories are inspiring testaments to the power of rugby and community to create lasting change.

Dominic, Tianna and Kane all shortlisted for a Premiership Rugby HITZ Award 2024

Jordan Letts, Head of Foundation at Northampton Saints Foundation commented; "Every nominee is a deserving winner, and their journeys inspire all of us at Northampton Saints Foundation. We’re extremely proud of the three individuals who have been shortlisted, as their dedication deserves acknowledgement. Our incredible team at Northampton Saints Foundation plays a vital role in delivering the HITZ programme, helping to support young people for a brighter future. They not only transform lives they help to strengthen our community."

Laylla Stanley, Strategic Lead – Social Impact and D&I at Premiership Rugby said: “Congratulations to everyone shortlisted for this season's HITZ awards. Over the past 16 years, the success of the programme has been undeniable, with HITZ helping over 83% of learners move forward in a positive direction. The HITZ Awards are a reminder of how much rugby can change the trajectory of young people’s lives and the incredible difference HITZ has made. Each person involved in the programme should take pride in the impact they've had, and I can't wait to celebrate together at the Allianz Stadium in November."

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS FOUNDATION SHORTLISTED NOMINEES

Tianna has been shortlisted for the Academic Achiever Award. This award recognises the journey a young person on HITZ has taken in their academic development. It also acknowledges the personal pathway the learner has taken since joining the programme and how far they have come.

Tianna's journey at HITZ demonstrates her resilience and growth as she overcame significant academic and personal challenges. Initially referred by her twin sister in September 2023, Tianna was hesitant due to anxiety but soon found comfort in the supportive learning environment. Having faced a difficult upbringing, including the loss of her father and the absence of her mother due to poor health, Tianna lived with her paternal grandmother who played a pivotal role in her life.

In school, Tianna’s educational experience was marred by a lack of understanding and support for her mental health struggles. As her attendance declined, and panic attacks worsened bespoke individual support enabled her to pass her GCSE Math.

HITZ became a turning point for Tianna, offering a flexible structure with home and classroom learning, tailored support, pastoral care, and assistance with assessments for ADHD and autism spectrum disorder. Consequently, she demonstrated remarkable dedication to her education with a cheerful outlook, maintaining attendance and completing the programme despite setbacks.

Discovering her passions alongside being inspired and motivated by her experiences with others, Tianna now feels confident enough to attend mainstream college to proceed to Level 2 Sport and Active Leisure. With her sights set on a positive future, Tianna aspires to pursue a career as a PE teacher.

Dominic Felix is shortlisted for the Champion Award. This award recognises an individual who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to support young people on the HITZ programme in overcoming difficult personal barriers to success. They may be a member of the HITZ team or the local community.

Dominic is a dedicated volunteer on the Northampton Saints Foundation HITZ programme, and an inspiring role model for young people through his inclusive and engaging physical activity sessions. His love of exercise came via combat sports beginning with kickboxing and transitioning to boxing, where he achieved significant success. He uses his personal experiences to motivate HITZ learners, sharing his setbacks and triumphs to encourage resilience and demonstrate the rewards that come from determination.

His commitment to breaking down barriers to exercise is evident through his offer of free gym access to HITZ participants who cannot afford it, ensuring that everyone benefits from regular physical activity. This has been transformative for numerous students, helping them adopt healthy habits that build confidence and attend an environment where they create new friendships. Testament to his impact is that many continue to attend his gym regularly after leaving HITZ due to the supportive community he provides and the positive personal growth they experience.

Dominic is generous with his time, using his passion and dedication to proactively participate in additional events, mentor students, and provide motivational talks. He regularly helps students overcome challenges such as language barriers and helps steer them towards a brighter future. The impact Dominic has had is profound, playing an integral role in HITZ students’ development with his ability to inspire.

Kane is shortlisted for the Physical Activity Award. This award recognises a young person for their progress and development towards leading a more active and healthier lifestyle both on the HITZ programme and in their personal lives.

Kane’s journey is one of resilience, transformation, and personal growth. Joining in December 2023 marked a turning point in his life, after facing severe anxiety and personal challenges. An enthusiastic rugby fan, he had struggled with his weight, and the impact of Dyspraxia, a condition that affected his coordination and social interactions, with his mother’s diagnosis of breast cancer, further intensifying Kane’s struggles.

HITZ at Northampton Saints Foundation provided a safe environment where he regained confidence, improved his health, and pursued his passions in rugby and boxing. Physical activity became a cornerstone of his development, helping to overcome anxiety and boost his self-esteem. Kane began to actively engage in coaching, mentoring younger participants, and supporting peers, demonstrating natural leadership qualities. He successfully completed Level 1 Math and English qualifications and is now pursuing Level 2 in Health and Social Care, aspiring to being a role model for other young people who struggle with their mental health and confidence. Kane is determined to follow in the footsteps of others who have gone from HITZ learner to mentor to give back to the programme that supported him, helping others ‘like him’ along the way.

Today Kane’s commitment to sport continues, with rugby being his first passion as he regularly makes playing appearances for his local team. He also continues to develop his boxing abilities at Rough and Ready gym who see potential in him for an amateur boxing career. Through HITZ, Kane has not only improved personally but has become an inspiration to others, embodying the spirit of perseverance and community support.

This season, the HITZ programme celebrates its 16th anniversary. HITZ began in a field in Hackney back in 2008 and has evolved into the education and employability programme that we see today. In that time, it has achieved some huge milestones including over 24,000 enrolments and 83% progressing immediately into education, employment or training after their time with HITZ.