Students at Northampton's Proaction Martial Arts win big at prestigious Welsh Open

Proaction at the Welsh Open.

Proaction Martial Arts is celebrating after its students delivered an exceptional performance at the recent Welsh Open — one of the most competitive martial arts tournaments on the calendar.

The competition, held over the weekend, brought together hundreds of young athletes from across the UK, all vying for titles in categories including patterns, sparring, special technique, and open weight divisions.

Proaction students rose to the occasion, showing remarkable skill, focus, and resilience across the board. Their results speak volumes:

Finn took home an incredible four medals : Gold in Patterns, Silver in Open Weight and Special Technique, and Bronze in Sparring.

took home an incredible : Gold in Patterns, Silver in Open Weight and Special Technique, and Bronze in Sparring. Stan earned three medals including Silver in Patterns, and two Bronzes in Sparring and Special Technique.

earned three medals including Silver in Patterns, and two Bronzes in Sparring and Special Technique. Alfie, Summer, Krish, and Cian also secured medals in their respective categories, contributing to a total medal count that reflects not just individual talent, but strong team preparation and coaching.

Tom Nicholson, founder of Proaction Martial Arts, praised the students’ achievements:

“We’re incredibly proud of every competitor. Another competition where they trained hard, showed humility and courage, and supported one another from start to finish. These results reflect the heart of what we do — helping young people grow in confidence, discipline, and resilience through martial arts.”

The success follows months of training under the club’s dedicated Competition & Development Team, who work closely with students to refine technical skills and build mental strength for competitive environments.

With momentum building and more competitions ahead, Proaction Martial Arts continues to cement its reputation as a centre of excellence for martial arts and youth development.