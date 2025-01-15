Stephenson Targets Another English Title Shot.

Michael Stephenson in English Title action

A new challenge at a lower weight class awaits Michael Stephenson (9-3), and after tasting the bright lights of TV, he returns home to Northampton at the Mercure Hotel on BCB Promotions 'Fully Loaded' on February 21st.

His English title clash up at light heavyweight with Troy Jones in November may not have seen the 31-year-old who was born in Bedford win the belt, but after a heated buildup, the two delivered a high-quality ten-rounder that has brought plenty of praise as well as the realisation that dropping down a weight division is the logical next move.

"I'm ready to be back out, said Stephenson. I have come out of that fight with no injuries or issues, so I'm excited to get in there and start my journey down at super middleweight. Watching the fight back, I boxed better than I felt I did on the night. For me it didn't come down to ability; it was little factors, the small things, like the weight, that I think made the difference. I wanted to prove myself and show I belonged on this stage, but I didn't let my hands go as much as I needed to and didn't stick it on Troy like we planned. There were moments I was a bit hesitant, and I gave myself a four out of ten; I know I can do better.

"I had 250 fans in the arena that night, which was the most who had come to see me, and I was really grateful for that support; it made for a great atmosphere. I just want to get back to winning ways and challenge for the English Title again this year.

The stacked card features a plethora of Northampton talent with James Vaughan’s Shoe-Box Gym growing both in terms of number of fighters and national recognition, with several of their boxers now main stays on televised bills.

"This show really is a Team Shoe-Box takeover. You've got me and Ben both back after big fights, Tyselle out again, Dempsey, Nico, and Doina with Conner back after a year out, and Guillaume making his debut. The gym is buzzing, and we are all putting Northampton on the map.

Tickets for Fully Loaded are available now, priced at £45 for general admission and £80 for VIP ringside, from the boxers directly or by emailing [email protected].