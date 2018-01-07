Saints star Harrison so happy to get winning feeling back

Teimana Harrison admits he had forgotten what it felt like to win before Saints beat Gloucester at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

Harrison claimed the man of the match award as he propelled his team to a 22-19 victory, ending a run of seven successive Aviva Premiership defeats.

Saints had only won one of their past 13 matches in all competitions.

But a late penalty try, added to earlier efforts from Ken Pisi and Nic Groom, gave them a precious four points against Gloucester in the first game of 2018.

And Harrison said: "It's awesome. We've been waiting a long time for a win.

"We got close a few times, put in some good performances but our defence let us down.

"For it to come together - it was by no means perfect - it's a good feeling.

"I'd kind of forgot the feeling of a win so it's good to get that back."

There was a huge roar as Harry Mallinder booted the ball out to bring an end to the game.

And Harrison was so happy to earn the victory for the Gardens faithful.

"It's amazing to get the win, especially for the crowd," the No.8 said.

"They show up every week and to give them what they want to see is an amazing feeling."