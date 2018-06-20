Saints set to clash with Clermont Auvergne again

Saints will meet Clermont Auvergne in Europe once again after being placed alongside the French giants in Pool 1 of this season's Challenge Cup.

The black, green and gold have squared up to Clermont three times during the past four seasons.

Saints lost 37-5 in the Champions Cup quarter-final at Stade Marcel Michelin in April 2015.

They then met Clermont in last season's Champions Cup pool stages, suffering a 26-7 defeat in France before springing a surprise at Franklin's Gardens, where they won 34-21.

And the two clubs will now come face to face once again as they are placed in a pool alongside the Dragons and Romanian side Timisoara Saracens.

Saints will be facing the Dragons during pre-season as they travel to Newport for a friendly at Rodney Parade on August 17.

The two clubs met in competitive action last season, with Saints earning a 41-7 Anglo-Welsh Cup win at the Gardens back in November.

Saints have never faced Timisoara Saracens, who reached the penultimate stage of last season’s Continental Shield.

Challenge Cup draw

Pool 1: Saints, Clermont Auvergne, Dragons, Timisoara Saracens

Pool 2: Pau, Ospreys, Worcester Warriors, Stade Français

Pool 3: Sale Sharks, Connacht, Bordeaux-Begles, Perpignan

Pool 4: La Rochelle, Zebre, Bristol Bears, Enisei-STM

Pool 5: Benetton Rugby, Harlequins, Agen, Grenoble