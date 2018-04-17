Saints must make winning a habit after Welford Road success, says Reinach

Cobus Reinach says Saints must keep their heads down and keep on winning after securing a memorable success at Leicester on Saturday.

Reinach scored one and set another up as his side earned an incredible 27-21 victory at the home of their local rivals.

It was Saints' first win at Welford Road since February 2007 and first league double against Tigers since the 2003/04 season.

Reinach and Co will now bid to refocus as they look to see off Wasps and Worcester Warriors in the final two weeks of the season.

Saints go to the Ricoh Arena on April 29 before hosting the Warriors on May 5.

And Reinach said: "We needed a bit of luck and with that win on Saturday we can build on it and make it a habit.

"We've got two games left now and we need to keep on working, keep our heads down and keep on winning."

On the win at Welford Road, Reinach said: "It's definitely one of the better games I've played.

"With the crowd, you can't hear a thing. You have to look at the body language of your team-mates.

"It's a dream of any player to play at a place like that, loud - it's wonderful.

"It was a great atmosphere, similar to when they came to us at the Gardens.

"I don't know how the people make that much noise, but they want to be there and they want their side to win."