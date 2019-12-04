Young Saints flanker switches to Cornish Pirates

Flanker Paddy Ryan has left Saints to join Championship club Cornish Pirates.

Ryan moved to Saints' Senior Academy from the Leinster Academy at the start of the 2017/18 season.

He went on to play a part in a successful Wanderers side, scoring a try in the 2018 Premiership Rugby A League final success against Exeter Braves.

But Ryan was only able to make one first-team appearance for Saints, starting against Wasps in a Premiership Rugby Cup clash in November 2018.

The 21-year-old has been hampered by injuries and has only recently returned from an ACL problem.

Now he will look to build a career with the Pirates in the second tier of English rugby.

"With injury to both John (Stevens) and Matt (Bolwell), plus Will (Wilson) returning to Wasps for A league involvement, it was crucial we strengthen our back row stocks," said Cornish Pirates boss Chris Stirling.

"Paddy has just returned from a long-term injury and is extremely excited to be joining the Pirates on an initial short-term contact.

"This can be a win-win for all involved as, arriving highly recommended, he has a possible chance of a longer-term future."