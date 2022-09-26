Young forward retires while Saints draft in prop on loan from Bristol

The 21-year-old back row made one senior appearance for the black, green and gold, in a Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Newcastle Falcons last season.

Willemsen arrived in Northampton in April 2021 – having represented New South Wales at age-group level in both rugby union and basketball, and having enjoyed a stint in rugby league with NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons – but was advised to retire on medical grounds, and returned to Sydney last month.

A club statement read: "Everyone at Saints would like to wish Duane the best for the future."

Duane RatuVilai Willemsen

Meanwhile, Saints have drafted in Marty Mulhall from Bristol Bears on a month-long loan deal.

The 120kg loosehead prop initially joined the Bears from Swansea University in July following a stint in BUCS Super Rugby, having already represented Ireland Students.