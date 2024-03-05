'You never want to get that message' - Saints boss Dowson on Six Nations injuries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In recent weeks, news has come from the England camp surrounding issues for Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith.

Initial reports suggested Mitchell could be sidelined for up to 12 weeks due to a knee ligament problem, but thankfully Mitchell has been able to return far sooner as is even in contention to play for England against Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday.

However, it appears that Smith will be forced to miss that Guinness Six Nations match due to a calf injury picked up in training.

Saints fly-half Fin Smith (right) sat out training during the England session held at the LNER Community Stadium last week (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

And when asked whether he fears getting injury updates, Dowson said: "Sometimes, but it is just the nature of the beast.

"We've got a great medical department here who don't pull their punches and who work incredibly hard to get people back in the best condition possible.

"It's part and parcel of any sport really but you never want to get that message (about a player being injured).

"We get updated in terms of where they (the England players) are at physically and where they're at from a selection point of view.

"We get all that information and so that is the nature of the beast - you are going to pick up knocks and bumps and you've got to make sure you're aware of them and that you plan accordingly.

"We try to support the lads the best we can and make sure that Steve (Borthwick) has got what he needs to get the results he wants."

On the current fitness of Mitchell and Smith, Dowson said: "Alex Mitchell is back, it wasn't as bad as first feared. He went to see various surgeons and they looked after him so he's back and training.