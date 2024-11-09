Wright caps second-half comeback as Saints secure entertaining victory against Nottingham

Craig Wright scored what proved to be the winning try (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints produced a stirring second-half comeback as they collected their second bonus-point win in as many Premiership Rugby Cup matches on Saturday evening.

The black, green and gold had fallen 26-5 behind at half-time against a fired-up Nottingham at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, but the home side bounced back to secure a thrilling 31-29 success.

Toby Cousins proved to be the catalyst, scoring with his first touch after coming off the bench in the 52nd minute to make his debut.

And Saints used their momentum to great effect as Archie McParland, Fyn Brown and Craig Wright, who produced a fine finish for what proved to be the winning try, also scored to add to a first-half effort from skipper Angus Scott-Young.

Nottingham threatened to hit back late on but Gavin Thornbury got up to claim a lineout inside his own half before Saints booted the ball out to put the seal on the victory.

It means Saints have gathered a maximum 10 points from two pool matches so far.

They will take next weekend off before heading to another Championship outfit, Coventry, on November 23.

And they will know how stern that test will be, as Nottingham showed just how determined second-tier sides are to see off their Premiership opponents.

The away side had piled on the pressure early on at the Gardens, producing phase after phase before winning a penalty.

Eventually the away side made the possession and territory pay, kicking to the corner before hooker Jack Dickinson muscled his way over the line.

The conversion came back off the woodwork and Saints wasted little time levelling things up as Scott-Young powered over.

George Makepeace-Cubitt sent the conversion wide from close to the touchline but Saints continued to pour forward, stretching a Nottingham defence that was having to do a huge amount of work in the opening 15 minutes of the match.

A couple of passes didn't quite stick for Saints as they threatened to add to their tally, and it was Nottingham who scored next.

From only their second attack of the match, the away side had their second try as prop Aniseko Sio showed his strength to score.

Former Saints fly-half Matt Arden added the conversion to make it 12-5 with 20 minutes gone, and Nottingham were in determined mood, particularly up front.

It wasn't long before they added another try from a forward as lock Sebastian Ferreira forced his way over, with Saints really struggling to show any resistance on their own line.

Arden converted well to take the gap to 14 points, and he was adding the extras to a bonus-point score four minutes before the break as Nottingham again got over easily from close range, with Dickinson diving over for his second try of the day.

The players and coaches on the Nottingham bench were providing the only noise at a stunned Gardens as Saints struggled to get anything going.

Nottingham headed in at half-time 21 points up and with a try bonus point in the bag as the Saints searched for answers following a really flat 40 minutes from the hosts.

Nottingham threatened to score again early in the second period but they knocked on with the line in sight.

Saints also missed a big chance as Charlie Savala couldn't find the final offload in front of the posts.

But the home side finally gave their fans reason to cheer soon after as Cousins came off the bench and took a pass high above his head before diving over.

Makepeace-Cubitt slotted the conversion, with help from the left post, and the gap was down to 14 points.

Suddenly the momentum was with Saints, who pieced together a fine try down their right as Archie Benson and Thornbury combined to send McParland away for the score.

Makepeace-Cubitt easily converted from in front of the posts and the Saints fans continued to try to lift their team in the pursuit of a comeback success.

And the home side were really flying when Makepeace-Cubitt engineered a break from inside his own half, Cousins took it on and Makepeace-Cubitt landed a crossfield kick for Brown to score.

Makepeace-Cubitt also added the extras with a fine conversion and the scores were level, with the home fans really lifting the noise levels.

Nottingham were desperate to arrest the slide and after they won a penalty in front of the posts, Arden did the rest to put his team back in front with 14 minutes remaining.

But Saints responded almost immediately as McParland gave the ball to hooker Wright, who spotted a small gap and made the absolute most of it as he turned on the turbos to score.

Makepeace-Cubitt couldn't quite make the conversion from out wide as it drifted narrowly wide of the left post but Saints were back in front with the clock ticking towards the final 10 minutes.

Nottingham ventured into Saints territory with five minutes remaining, but some big lineout defence and a scrum penalty helped to relieve the pressure.

But after Nottingham won a breakdown penalty inside their own half, they mounted one final attack, setting up a lineout.

However, Thornbury got up to produce a big steal and Saints kept hold of the ball before Makepeace-Cubitt kicked it out to put the seal on a hugely entertaining victory.

Saints: 15 Ewan Baker; 14 Rafe Witheat (Toby Cousins 51), 13 Tom Litchfield, 12 Charlie Savala (Billy Pasco 61), 11 Jake Garside; 10 George Makepeace-Cubitt, 9 Archie McParland (Jonny Weimann 73); 1 Tarek Haffar (Tom West 51), 2 Craig Wright (Nathan Langdon 73), 3 Luke Green; 4 Will Spencer (Ed Prowse 45), 5 Gavin Thornbury; 6 Fyn Brown, 7 Angus Scott-Young ©, 8 Reuben Logan (Archie Benson 45).

Nottingham: 15 Jack Stapley; 14 David Williams (c), 13 Kegan Christian-Goss, 12 Javiah Pohe (Sam Mercer 57), 11 Harry Graham; 10 Matthew Arden, 9 Josh Goodwin (Will Yarnell 53); 1 Aniseko Sio (Kai Owen 53), 2 Jack Dickinson (Antonio Harris 66), 3 Ale Loman (Xavier Valentine 53); 4 Jay Ecclesfield (Jai Johal 79), 5 Sebastian Ferreira; 6 Sam Green (Jack Shine 57), 7 Jacob Wright (Eddie Bryan 66), 8 James Cherry.

Referee: Dan Jones