Worcester Warriors v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's game at Sixways

Dingwall takes over the captaincy with Lewis Ludlam on Six Nations duty with England.

Courtney Lawes, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank are also away with the Red Rose, but Dan Biggar and Rory Hutchinson are able to start for Saints this weekend before linking up with Wales and Scotland respectively.

The black, green and gold are able to name a strong side despite the recent Covid-19 issues at the club, and the likes of Paul Hill and Matt Proctor are back after injury.

Fraser Dingwall (centre) will skipper a Saints side that also contains the likes of Sam Matavesi (left) and Dan Biggar

Hill starts at tighthhead, while Proctor, who penned a new deal at Saints on Friday morning, will be among the replacements.

There are seven changes in total from the team that lost 24-20 against Ulster last time out, with the likes of Ahsee Tuala, Ollie Sleightholme, Tom Wood and Juarno Augustus coming in.

As for Worcester, their Wales centre Ashley Beck will make his 50th appearance for the club this weekend.

Scotland international loosehead prop Rory Sutherland returns to the side having served a suspension following his sending off at Bath three weeks ago.

Another boost comes in the form of Duhan van der Merwe, with the Scotland wing having recovered from illness.

Billy Searle, who scored 16 points in the win over Zebre in the EPCR Challenge Cup last week, switches from fly-half to full-back in place of the injured Jamie Shillcock in the only change to the starting 15 from Warriors’ last Premiership match.

Wales fly-half Owen Williams is set to make his first appearance in almost four months off the bench.

Williams tore a hamstring kicking for goal against Gloucester on October 2, an injury that required surgery.

Worcester Warriors: Searle; Humphreys, Venter, Beck, van der Merwe; Smith, Simpson; Sutherland, Annett, Judge; Batley, Kitchener; Hatherell, Hill (c), Kvesic.

Replacements: Miller, Waller, Tyack, Clegg, Vailanu, Chudley, Williams, Hearle.

Saints: Tuala; Sleightholme, Dingwall (c), Hutchinson, Collins; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Hill; Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa; Wood, Harrison, Augustus.