Wood to skipper Barbarians against Saints

And Luther Burrell will also be part of the BaaBaas side as he starts at centre in his final game in the UK before he heads to Japan.

The world-famous invitational side will lock horns with the black, green and gold for the first time in history.

And with Saints close to full strength for the exhibition match, the BaaBaas have selected a side packed with star quality to run out in Northampton.

Tom Wood

Wood captains the team and lines up in the No.8 jersey, alongside Cardiff Rugby flanker Olly Robinson and former Wasps back row Ben Morris.

Elliott Stooke and Graham Kitchener – formerly of Wasps and Worcester Warriors respectively – are selected in the engine room.

An explosive front row includes Scotland international Murray McCallum, All Black Hika Elliot, and Stormers tighthead Brok Harris.

Former England international Danny Cipriani starts at fly-half, with Gareth Simpson in the No.9 jersey and Wales international Owen Williams filling a second playmaker role at inside centre.

And the Barbarians’ back-three is full of pace and power with England’s Marland Yarde and Zach Kibirige set to start on the wings, with Wales international Jonah Holmes completing the line-up at full-back.

Barbarians team: 15 Jonah Holmes; 14 Zach Kibirige, 13 Luther Burrell, 12 Owen Williams, 11 Marland Yarde; 10 Danny Cipriani, 9 Gareth Simpson; 1 Murray McCallum, 2 Hika Elliot, 3 Brok Harris; 4 Graham Kitchener, 5 Elliott Stooke; 6 Ben Morris, 7 Olly Robinson, 8 Tom Wood (c)