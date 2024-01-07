Win at Exeter 'shows how close we are as a group', says Saints hat-trick hero Sleightholme

Hat-trick hero Ollie Sleightholme says Saints' sensational comeback success at Sandy Park 'shows how close we are as a group'.

Ollie Sleightholme grabbed a hat-trick for Saints at Sandy Park (photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The black, green and gold were hit by an early Exeter barrage, falling 26-0 down inside just 23 minutes.

But Saints came storming back, pulling back to 26-14 down by half-time before going in front at 28-26 in the second period.

Exeter led twice more, but Sleightholme's treble ensured Saints were always in touch late on, and they sealed the win thanks to Rory Hutchinson's dramatic late try.

"Halfway through that first half, we were all a bit shook up and we just had to start putting our game on the pitch," Sleightholme said.

"We trust our process and we're really close as a team so we know that when we do put our game on the pitch we can turn games around like that.

"It was just a case of really switching on and getting our heads together.

"We know what we can do when we're firing so we just had to start doing that, get on the front foot, start giving it to them and doing our things well.

"We just needed to play in different areas of the pitch because we were probably trying to play at the back a bit too much.

"We played into the wind and we needed to find better ways to get up the pitch because if you do make mistakes it's not in your own half and it's not easy for them."

Sleightholme was in sizzling form as Saints became the first side to win at Exeter since Saracens prevailed there in October 2022.

But the wing wizard was typically modest as he deflected praise for his heroics towards his team-mates.

"Definitely team tries, I've got to thank the lads for all of them," Sleightholme said.

"We're buzzing with the win and to come back from 26-0 down shows real character and shows how close we are as a group.

"It's just the trust in each of us individually and the trust in our processes in defence and attack.

"We know if we do everything how we can do it, we're going to score and turn the game around.