'Whirlwind' year puts Pollock in position to play in Champions Cup semi-final

Henry Pollock with a basketball celebration after scoring for Saints against Castres (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Last May, Henry Pollock was on Saints' trip to Dublin, but he was very far from the action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hugely talented young back row forward was on what he calls a 'non-23 p***-up' as he and some of his team-mates soaked up the local culture.

This year though, Pollock is key member of the Saints side that will go to Dublin for another Investec Champions Cup semi-final on Saturday, May 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the past 12 months, he has established himself as a crucial cog in the black, green and gold wheel, while also making his international debut for England, scoring two tries in a Guinness Six Nations win against Wales last month.

And Pollock said: “It's been a whirlwind.

“Getting that international cap so early on was an amazing experience and I've got such good memories from that Six Nations campaign.

“Last year I went to Dublin with Saints as a non-23 p*** up and this year hopefully I'll be involved in the team.

“We're buzzing.

“Leinster are a quality team and it's going to be a game we're looking forward to for the next couple of weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pollock was once again instrumental for Saints last Saturday, scoring twice during the second half as they saw off Castres at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

“We had a tough couple of weeks in the Prem and we just thought coming into this European campaign, lots of confidence,” Pollock said.

“We had such a good run pre-Christmas and we're just trying to bring that into this.

“It was a massive win for us and bring on Leinster away!”

Saints beat Castres 51-16, pulling away from the French side during the second half of the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final.

“It was hard,” Pollock said. “They pushed us the whole way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't think I've ever been hit like that. That hit off the lineout... oh my! I saw him coming and the next thing I know I'm on the floor.

“The French are always going to bring some flair and be confident so we knew that and fair play to them, they came out with a lot.

“But we're really happy with it and we'll try to take that confidence into the Prem this week.”

Confidence is something Pollock certainly doesn't lack, with the 20-year-old having shown no signs of struggling to adapt to the biggest of stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he says the faith the Saints coaches have in him has been crucial.

“The coaches give me the confidence that I can kind of roam and be an outside back,” Pollock said.

“You're looking for triangles in the defence line and Mitch (Alex Mitchell) is one of the best in the world for going lateral and picking them off.

“I'm just trying to get on his shoulder and I was lucky to get on his shoulder to score twice.”

Pollock seems to be everywhere at times during matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he says the thing he loves most about being part of this Saints team is the freedom he is given.

“The way we attack and the way our framework is, it gives me to confidence that I can roam around, be in tight and then be in the wing the next minute,” he explained.

“Our backline is one of the best in the world when we're on and having that experience at nine, 10, 12 with Freemo (Tommy Freeman) on the wing, it's special to be part of.”