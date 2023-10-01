News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

'We're lucky to have him' - Waller salutes Saints hat-trick hero Freeman

Ethan Waller says Saints are very lucky to have Tommy Freeman in their ranks.
By Tom Vickers
Published 1st Oct 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read
Tommy Freeman bagged a treble against Bath (picture: Ketan Shah)Tommy Freeman bagged a treble against Bath (picture: Ketan Shah)
Tommy Freeman bagged a treble against Bath (picture: Ketan Shah)

And the prop feels Freeman can count himself unfortunate to have missed out on Rugby World Cup selection for England.

The wing wizard was in the tries against on Saturday, delivering a hat-trick against Bath to add to the double he bagged at Bristol Bears a week earlier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Freeman's third score of the game was an incredibly special solo effort, which he started from inside his own half.

And with Fin Smith's nerveless conversion added, it meant Saints secured a stunning 43-42 win, having roared back from 42-19 down in the second half.

Most Popular

After the game, Waller was full of praise for Freeman, while also trying not to hype his talented team-mate up too much.

"He's a very good player!" said Walller, who replaced the injured Manny Iyogun after just three minutes against Bath.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I won't tell him to his face because it'll blow his ego up but he's a quality player and we're lucky to have him.

"He was unlucky to miss out on that World Cup selection but having him here is always going to be a positive for us and he can do some pretty special stuff."

On Freeman's third try, Waller joked: "It was actually annoying because I reckon I could have done it myself!

"But we'll let Freemo have those fun ones and I'll just sit back and do the scrums and the mauls instead."

Related topics:England