Weimann knows Saints is the best club for a young player to be at

Jonny Weimann (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

For Jonny Weimann, the pathway is clear.

At the age of 19, the scrum-half has the ideal templates to work from.

Ahead of him in the black, green and gold pecking order are two other Academy graduates, Archie McParland and Alex Mitchell, as well as Tom James.

And with Saints continually providing chances for players from their pathway to perform, Weimann knows cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens is the place to be.

"I wouldn't say there's a better club to be at than Saints, with them giving young boys opportunities to showcase themselves," Weimann said.

"Obviously if they think you're good enough, you'll get thrown in. They won't wait for you to get old or anything, they'll put you in and give you that exposure if they think you're ready.

"I wouldn't say there's a better club to be at to get game time in games like Exeter, and we've got Gloucester coming up.

"It's definitely a good spot to be in."

Weimann was partially involved a huge occasion last weekend as he took to the field before the Investec Champions Cup final in Cardiff.

"I was a travelling reserve so I got to warm up on the pitch, and I've never heard an atmosphere quite like it," Weimann said.

"It was definitely a surreal experience to be able to experience that and I really enjoyed it.

"It obviously wasn't the result we wanted but definitely a great learning experience for the whole squad, including myself.

"To be among the squad in a game like that was pretty special."

And it will have no doubt helped Weimann to see how England and now British & Irish Lions star Mitchell handed the heat of the moment.

"You can see he's played in many big games and he's sort of used to it now," Weimann said.

"I wouldn't say the occasion affects him as much, he's just sort of chill.

"He's got a different style to other nines, which suits the way we play here because he gets the ball up quick, he's got a good running game, a good kicking game as well so I sort of try to learn that from him and implement it in my game as well."

Expanding on what he's learned this season, his first as part of the senior side at Saints, Weimann explained: "Probably just the style of nine they want here, get the ball up first and then you can assess your options from there.

"It's a quick tempo game when it's on, just keep on buzzing around the breakdown, picking off little two-on-ones around there and then just kicking game as well.

"As a nine in the modern game, you have to have a good kicking game.

"The all-round game has probably improved for me and I've learned a lot off TJ (Tom James), Archie (McParland) and obviously Mitch (Alex Mitchell) as well."

Weimann was handed his first Gallagher Premiership start earlier this month, impressing in the 42-14 defeat against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park.

"Up until about 60 minutes we were right up there in the game and then we got a few injuries and had people like Jakey (Garside) stepping in at 10, which is never ideal when he hasn't played there before," said Weimann, who now has three Premiership appearances to his name.

"It was a good experience and we did hold up pretty well - we were competitive for most of the game.

"Dows (Saints boss Phil Dowson) said after the game he was proud of all our efforts and you can't mistake the effort and intent we had.

"Obviously a few things we had to work on but overall he was proud of all the boys."

Weimann is now tasked with being part of the squad that will look to provide some welcome cheer for Saints at Kingsholm this weekend.

Ahead of the Premiership final-day fixture against Gloucester, he said: "It's a bit of weird one because we had a real low last weekend but it's go again, it's going to be a different group out this weekend, people who haven't played as much, so we're champing at the bit to get going really.

"We get our chance to put what we've been working on behind the scenes out on that pitch and put our best foot forward to get more game time in future.

"I've heard about The Shed and how they're normally quite rowdy.

"Obviously us Academy boys were there last year. We played the (Academy League) final there against Bath and we lost so hopefully we can get a better result this weekend.

"It should be a good experience and although some of our players haven't played a lot, we've still got quite a few experienced players playing so it should be a good blend and hopefully we can get on the right side of the result.

"If Tomos Williams is playing, he's obviously going on a Lions tour this summer, so it would be good to match up against him."