'We love Jake' - Saints boss Dowson backs Garside to shine for Worcester Warriors

Phil Dowson has backed Jake Garside to be a success at Worcester Warriors.

The lively 22-year-old back made a big impression towards the end of the season for Saints, shining in Gallagher Premiership games at Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester.

But with so many international stars ahead of him in the black, green and gold pecking order, Garside largely found game time hard to come by at the Gardens.

And he is now moving on to Worcester, where he will hope to help the Warriors to glory in England's second tier next season.

"I actually said it during the Gloucester game, 'oh, man, Jake's playing well'," Saints boss Dowson said.

"He's always had that ability and as a coaching group we love Jake.

"He hasn't played a lot of rugby but when he has played he's been good. There's obviously parts of his game we'd love to see him improve.

"He needs to play regularly and his move to Worcester will provide him with the game time he needs.

"He needs a new environment.

"The performances he put in against Exeter and Gloucester are based on the fact the pressure's off him. He's leaving, he knows where his future is, he's not stressed about anything.

"It's a psychological thing that's very hard to do, other than saying 'the pressure's off, big man - just go and get it', and he did.

"He's more than capable.

"I said to Jake before he left, 'that's what you can do at a Premiership level so go play regularly at Championship level, make some errors and someone will pick you up because you can break the game open'. Why would it not be us?"