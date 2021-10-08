Wasps v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Sunday's game at the CBS Arena

Tommy Freeman starts for Saints against Wasps

Both players had to withdraw from that game at the last minute, with Ribbans having been ill and Freeman nursing a thigh injury.

But both will start against Wasps at the CBS Arena on Sunday (kick-off 3pm), with Ribbans taking the place of Alex Coles in the second row and Freeman coming in for Tom Collins on the wing.

Courtney Lawes is also in the starting 15, replacing Tom Wood, who is rested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Haywood is back among the replacements, taking the place of James Fish, while Rory Hutchinson has recovered from a neck problem and is also on the bench.

Matthew Arden, Callum Burns, Oisín Heffernan, Dani Long-Martinez, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Ollie Newman and JJ Tonks are unavailable for selection.

Meanwhile, Wasps have made five changes after losing at Newcastle Falcons last weekend.

Tighthead prop Pieter Scholtz will make his Wasps debut, while key man Thomas Young is fit to start at seven.

Zach Kibirige is on the right wing, while Michael Le Bourgeois returns at inside centre, taking the place of Jimmy Gopperth.

Francois Hougaard is in line to make his Wasps debut, as the scrum-half is named amongst the replacements.

James Gaskell and Nizaam Carr appear in a Wasps squad for the first time this season.

Wasps are without Charlie Atkinson, Alfie Barbeary, Malakai Fekitoa, Joe Launchbury, Rob Miller, Ryan Mills, Matteo Minozzi, Paolo Odogwu, Theo Vukasinovic and Jack Willis.

Wasps: Watson; Kibirige, Spink, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; Harris, Cruse, Scholtz; Fifita, Stooke; Shields (c), Young, T Willis.

Replacements: Oghre, Hislop, Toomaga-Allen, Gaskell, Hougaard, Gopperth, Crossdale.

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Proctor, Dingwall, Sleightholme; Biggar, Mitchell; Auterac, Matavesi, Hill; Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa; Lawes, Ludlam (c), Augustus.