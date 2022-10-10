Wasps 36 Northampton Saints 40: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Seven days later, they actually did it, against Wasps.

Like a phoenix from the flames, Phil Dowson’s side shrugged off a largely frustrating showing by scoring twice in the final three minutes.

It truly was a sting in the tail for Wasps as the 14-man hosts finally found themselves behind, having led for the majority of the match.

Saints had played their get-out-of-jail-free card at the end of a game in which they had struggled for so long.

Wasps, led by flanker Jack Willis, had attacked the breakdown like their lives depended on it, winning an avalanche of penalties that completely destroyed Saints’ momentum.

And the hosts were seemingly on control at 30-14 up during the second half, having pocketed a try bonus point in the process.

But for all the bad things Saints did in this game, the good thing is that they never know when they are beaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courtnall Skosan sealed a stunning win for Saints on Sunday afternoon

This is a team that has already shown they are capable of the quite remarkable, having snatched victory from the jaws of defeat late last season at Bath.

Just as on this occasion, the game seemed to have well and truly gone.

But just as on this occasion, Saints refused to believe it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their spirit is unshakeable and undeniable.

And Wasps discovered that to their peril.

Jacob Umaga’s red card with 13 minutes obviously helped.

But Saints, who he struggled against 12-man London Irish earlier in the season, still had to make it count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they did.

That’s the good thing.

And so is the fact that they were able to win having played badly, having lost having largely played well at Quins a week earlier.

But they are well aware that there are gaping holes in their game that need sewing up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defensively, Saints have not been good enough this season, failing to make opposition sides work hard for so many scores.

And when it comes to discipline, they have had a torrid time, conceding far too many penalties that allow opposition sides to build pressure that has eventually told.

The Saints name seems ironic right now as the Northampton Sinners continue to find themselves on the wrong side of whatever referee they are given.

If they are to be successful in any way, shape or form this season, that must change - quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, they have picked up 13 points from five league games.

From those same fixtures last season, they accrued five points, so that is certainly progress.

They lost at Wasps last October, but they refused to be beaten here.

And how much better it will feel to be working on those areas that require real improvement following a win rather than a defeat this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How they rated...

GEORGE FURBANK - a really impressive performance from this man as he showed his class at full-back and fly-half, landing the crossfield kick that forced Jacob Umaga to see red... 8

TOMMY FREEMAN - didn't have much to work with in the first half, but grew into the game as it went on, producing a sensational final pass for Skosan's match-winning score... 7.5

MATT PROCTOR - whizzed around the field as usual and overcome the concession of a first-half penalty with some strong running... 6.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRASER DINGWALL - delivered one lovely try assist for Sleightholme, delaying superbly before giving the ball wide, and he also did some strong work defensively... 7.5

OLLIE SLEIGHTHOLME - the wing was a bright spark for his side as he led the counter-attack on a couple of occasions, and he also scored a crucial try... 8

DAN BIGGAR - endured such frustration during the first half as he was left bamboozled by some decisions, but played through the pain barrier to produce a magical try assist for Alex Coles... 7

ALEX MITCHELL - stayed on for the full 80 minutes, giving the final pass for Coles' second try of the same and refusing to let Wasps rest... 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALEX WALLER - helped to earn Saints a scrum penalty during the first half and did what he could to calm the team down at heated moments... 7

SAM MATAVESI - a big shift from the hooker as he popped up all over the field and could even have had a try had Skosan spotted him on the right wing... 7

PAUL HILL - this was a good showing from the prop as he ensured Wasps couldn't get the upper hand in the scrum and also made some important interventions in open play... 7

LUKHAN SALAKAIA-LOTO - found himself on the wrong side of the referee in the first half, but his second-half showing injected some life into his team... 7.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALEX MOON - did what he needed to in what was a steady showing overall, though Saints had to spend plenty of time on the back foot... 6.5

ALEX COLES - CHRON STAR MAN - scored the two tries that ignited the hope for Saints, registering towards the end of the first and second half as well as playing a huge part in another score for his side... 8

LEWIS LUDLAM - while Jack Willis was excelling for Wasps, Ludlam was doing the same for Saints, winning two key breakdown penalties and carrying with real force at every opportunity... 8

SAM GRAHAM - wasn't able to get as involved in the action as he would have wanted, but it wasn't for a lack of trying and he took a knock for his troubles... 6.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

COURTNALL SKOSAN (for Biggar 48) - a crucial cameo from the wing as he earned Saints a penalty try before scoring the winner in the closing seconds... 7.5

ETHAN WALLER (for A Waller 50) - helped to ensure the set piece remained steady and will be eager to secure more minutes in the weeks to come... 6.5

JUARNO AUGUSTUS (for Graham 50) - brought added force to the team and one run down the left was key as Saints gave themselves hope... 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

RORY HUTCHINSON (for Proctor 50) - got trapped by Wasps on one occasion, but his creativity helped Saints in the closing stages as he showed his composure... 7

ALFIE PETCH (for Hill 56) - ran into trouble on one occasion, but aside from that he didn't do too much wrong, and he continues to carry with real force... 6.5