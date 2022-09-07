Waller's feeling fresh as he gets set for 14th season at Saints

The 32-year-old has racked up a massive 330 appearances for the black, green and gold since making his debut back in November 2009.

"The body is feeling surprisingly good!," said Waller ahead of Friday's Gallagher Premiership season opener at Sale Sharks.

"Recovery always takes longer the older you get so it's about managing that and knowing how to recover.

Alex Waller

"A few beers and a Nando's probably isn't going to cut it like it did when you were 21.

"Beers are a thing of the past now really - I'm not going out on a Saturday night with the young lads.

"I've got two young children so sleep is precious.

"But I'm feeling good and the young lads keep me feeling young."

Waller has been a weekly warrior for Saints for so long, but the emergence of the hugely talented Manny Iyogun has helped to take some of the pressure off.

Saints can also call upon the likes of Alex's brother, Ethan, and Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi at loosehead this season.

"Manny is some talent and it's all about nurturing that talent," Waller said.

"The coaches are doing a great job, and I give him my point of view whenever he wants it or needs it.

"He's great and we've got a good stable of looseheads here, which is a good thing.

"It drives the standard and allows lads to have a rest so we're peaking at the right times.

"We've got a good set of lads who can rotate and we're in a really good spot.

"It's the same throughout the squad in terms of strength in depth.

"Manny is some player and he will be one to watch.

"Hopefully he can go on to bigger and better things."

Iyogun and Waller helped Saints to finish fourth in the Premiership last season as a fine run of form catapulted the club into the play-off semi-finals.

So can Saints, now under the stewardship of Phil Dowson, who has stepped up from his role of forwards coach to take over from Chris Boyd, maintain their late-season momentum?

"It's tough to carry momentum from one season to the next because you lose 10, 15 players and the squad dynamic changes," Waller said.

"What you're trying to do also slightly changes so we are looking to carry on that form from the end of the season but it's a new squad, a new start and likewise across the rest of the league. Teams will be working on different things.

"It's always interesting to see where everyone's at when the season starts because you've played your pre-season games, which are never quite like the real thing. They're a training exercise.

"It's nice to finally put it out there against opposition that are fully bought into it and it's exciting times.

"We certainly want to start with a bang!"

Saints will have their work cut out to do that, as they do not have a good record at the AJ Bell Stadium.

"It is always a tough challenge up there, but that's why we play the game," Waller said.

"Playing Sale is a massive physical challenge, and one as a forward pack we'll embrace."

Dowson will expect to see his forwards go toe to toe with the Sharks.

And Waller has been impressed with how his former team-mate has settled into the role of director of rugby.

He said: "Me and Dows obviously go way back because we've played alongside each other, I've played against him and I've worked with him throughout his coaching career.

"He's been brilliant, along with all the coaches, and it was a pretty smooth transition.

"He's picked up where Boydy left off and put his own spin on things.

"He's driven standards, which is brilliant, so it's been good.

"We've had a change of scenery, training down at NSB, and that was nice because I've been here a fair old while so it was good to get out and be somewhere different, albeit just the other side of Northampton.

"Dows has been cracking and I'm looking forward to seeing how the game plan goes this year.

"Dows was always sort of been the boss when he was here as a player.

"I can imagine it can be difficult to go from team-mates to being in that leadership role, running the show, but it's been fine.

"We've got an honest relationship and he's like that with all of the lads - he's pretty approachable.