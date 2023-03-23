The 10th most-capped player in Saints history and the club’s record appearance holder in the professional era, Waller is gearing up to play his 350th game this weekend.

The Kettering-born prop graduated from Saints’ Academy to make his senior debut in 2009 and despite already writing his named into Northampton’s history books after scoring an extra-time try to seal their first-ever Premiership title in 2014, Waller is looking forward to adding to his 14 seasons in a Saints shirt.

“I’ve always had the ambition to be a one club man and to finish my career in a Saints shirt, so I’m chuffed to be staying in Northampton,” said Waller.

Alex Waller

“I’m enjoying every minute of my rugby at the moment, and I think that’s showing on the pitch. I still feel like I’ve got a lot to contribute to this team, we’re in a great place and I love being out there with the lads.

"My goal when I got in the Academy was just to get one cap so to have played as many times as I have, to have led the side and to have won trophies and seen the way the club has developed over the last 15 years, it's a dream come true.

“There’s no better place to play than Franklin’s Gardens, there’s no better crowd than Saints supporters and I’m looking forward to making more memories here.”

The loosehead prop holds the Premiership record for most consecutive appearances in league history; his streak saw him star in Premiership and European matches across a number of seasons, taking a leading role in the run to the 2011 Heineken Cup final and the historic Premiership and Challenge Cup double in 2014.

Waller took on co-captaincy of the club ahead of the 2018/19 season and went on to hold that role for three years, lifting the Premiership Rugby Cup aloft in front of a packed-out cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens during that first campaign.

While uncapped at senior level, Waller has represented England in a tour match against the Crusaders, in New Zealand, in the summer of 2014 and against the Barbarians at Twickenham in May 2015.

“Alex’s record speaks for itself,” said Saints boss Phil Dowson.

“The milestones he’s hit this season alone show you exactly what kind of a player he is and how committed he is to this club.

“The experience and leadership you get from a player like Alex is invaluable in the squad environment, he’s an incredibly hard worker, an excellent role model and a very good rugby player to boot – he’s exactly the kind of character you want in your team.