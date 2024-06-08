Waller salutes Saints team-mates for giving him perfect send-off at Twickenham

Alex Mitchell scored the winning try for Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Alex Waller thanked his Saints team-mates for giving him the perfect send-off.

Waller was off the pitch by the time the black, green and gold scored the try that won the game.

Alex Mitchell's effort six minutes from time proved decisive as Saints beat battling Bath 25-21 in the Gallagher Premiership showpiece at Twickenham.

Waller, who scored the winner in the 2014 Premiership final success, will be able to head into retirement this summer with two league winners medals in his pocket.

And the legendary prop said: "It's difficult to put it into words.

"Credit to Bath, they really pushed us.

"I don't think it was our best performance by any stretch, but a win's a win and I'll take that as my last ever game.

"This is why you play the game: to win trophies. We've been without one for a long time, especially this big one, and it's the one we've spoken about all year really.

"It's where we wanted to be.

"There's no real comparison between the teams (this one and 2014), but it's just a fairy tale ending for me and I can't thank the boys enough. They made it happen for me.

"I'm sure I'll have a moment of reflection over the coming days but I'm just going to embrace this now and spend some time with the lads and my family.

"Then it's off into the sunset, retirement.

"I don't have to think about pre-season any more so happy days!"

And Waller believes this Saints team will only go from strength to strength in his absence.

He said: "They've kept me young over the past couple of years, myself, Courts (Lawes) and Cruser (Tom Cruse). We're definitely the old men in the squad.

"There's massive things to come from these boys, they're only going to go from strength to strength and I'm excited to see how it goes on the other side now as a fan sat in the crowd.