Wales can take belief into second Springboks Test, says Saints star Biggar

The Saints star was at the heart of the action for his country, captaining them once again in the 32-29 loss in Pretoria last weekend.

Biggar landed an incredible drop goal during the first half and was also yellow carded as Wales flew into an 18-3 lead at half-time.

Wayne Pivac's side were more than up for the fight against a typically physical Springboks team, who eventually roared back to grab the win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Biggar

And Biggar feels there should be nothing but confidence to come from his side's valiant efforts ahead of this weekend's second Test (kick-off 4.05pm BST).

"Everybody is saying how much better the Springboks will be this week, but there is no reason why we can't get better either," said Biggar, who starts again on Saturday.

"Nothing changes from our point of view from last week to this one. If anything, we've gained a bit of confidence."

In last weekend’s fiery Test, the showing of Georgian referee Nika Amashukel was firmly under the spotlight.

Amashukeli sent three Wales players to the sin bin, awarded South Africa a penalty try, and then penalised Biggar for a deliberate knock-on with the clock in the red.

Damian Willemse stepped up to secure the match-winning three points and break Welsh hearts.

Biggar said: "I don't know what the referee expected us to do – come here and lie down and let South Africa have everything their own way?"

"I don't know what the issue is. It's a Test match.

"We wanted to get in amongst it and not take a backward step. That's part of the game.

"If you stand off South Africa out here you are going to get steam rolled pretty quickly. You have to show some fight, aggression and competitiveness.