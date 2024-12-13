Vodacom Bulls v Northampton Saints: Big match preview

Competition: Investec Champions Cup (pool match two)

Vodacom Bulls director of rugby Jake White: “I do not talk about revenge and the old days of ‘we do not like them; they do not like us’ is old news. Rugby is different now. They beat us last year, and they beat us fair and square. So what happened last year has now become immaterial, modern rugby players do not feed off the revenge perspective. They have five international backs and the other backs are just as dangerous, and they were there when they carved us to pieces last year. What I am looking forward to is to see if they can play their way at altitude with the heat and travel, and if they do, then hats off to them. If they can come to Loftus and run like they like to run, play like they want to play and can play, and beat us here; then you have got to say that they are a good team.”