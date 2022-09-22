Vesty thankful Saints are in 'good place' as he expresses sympathy for struggling clubs

And he has expressed his sympathy with everyone at Worcester Warriors and Wasps as they continue to face an uncertain future.

Both Worcester and Wasps could be placed in administration in the not too distant future.

Saints, like every Premiership club, faced their own challenges during the pandemic, but CEO Mark Darbon recently wrote a letter to supporters in which he said that 'while the economic climate is clearly extremely challenging, Saints continue to be financially resilient.'

Sam Vesty

And Vesty, who was a coach at Worcester before leaving to join Saints in the summer of 2018, said: "It's obviously a big topic of conversation around the place, and we are feeling for those clubs and the players and staff members who are at those clubs.

"I know a few people pretty well, some of those guys who are in a place that is pretty desperate.

"We just hope that it all gets resolved sooner rather than later.

"I'm very thankful that our board talk to us around where we're at, and I think we're run in a very prudent way.