Vesty thankful Saints are in 'good place' as he expresses sympathy for struggling clubs
Sam Vesty says he is 'very grateful' for the 'prudent way' in which the Saints hierarchy run the club.
And he has expressed his sympathy with everyone at Worcester Warriors and Wasps as they continue to face an uncertain future.
Both Worcester and Wasps could be placed in administration in the not too distant future.
Saints, like every Premiership club, faced their own challenges during the pandemic, but CEO Mark Darbon recently wrote a letter to supporters in which he said that 'while the economic climate is clearly extremely challenging, Saints continue to be financially resilient.'
Most Popular
-
1
Cobblers 0 Cambridge United 2 - Jeremy Casey's player ratings
-
2
Gallery: The Northampton Town player who is said to be one of the 20 most valuable players in League Two - and the Tranmere Rovers, Newport County, Crewe Alexandra and Colchester United players who join them
-
3
Gallery: How Northampton Town's all-time record crowd ranks against Tranmere Rovers, Walsall, Newport County, Colchester United, Gillingham and every other League Two team
And Vesty, who was a coach at Worcester before leaving to join Saints in the summer of 2018, said: "It's obviously a big topic of conversation around the place, and we are feeling for those clubs and the players and staff members who are at those clubs.
"I know a few people pretty well, some of those guys who are in a place that is pretty desperate.
"We just hope that it all gets resolved sooner rather than later.
"I'm very thankful that our board talk to us around where we're at, and I think we're run in a very prudent way.
"It makes you very thankful that we're in a good place, but our thoughts are with those players and staff who will hopefully get some more certainty soon."