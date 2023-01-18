Vesty so happy to see Saints' half-back duo recognised by new England boss Borthwick

Fin Smith has been named in the England squad for the first time, and he will be joined by club-mate Alex Mitchell.

Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and Tommy Freeman are also included in the 36-man group ahead of the Six Nations as the trio continue to enjoy regular Red Rose selection.

Smith spent some time with England during the autumn, having started life at Saints so well following his time at Worcester Warriors.

Mitchell has been in and out of England squads under Eddie Jones, winning just one cap, but he was also named in the first one selected by new national team boss Steve Borthwick.

On 20-year-old fly-half Smith, Saints head coach Vesty said: "I'm very pleased for him.

"He's come to us and just tried to be a better rugby player every day - and that's all you can ever ask.

"Obviously he's impressed the right people at England and it's good to see.

"I know Borthers (Borthwick) met him, and Fin's older than his years, certainly. He came across really well, as he always would.

"I'm really happy for him."

On Saints’ reigning supporters’ and players’ player of the year Mitchell, Vesty said: "He's played really well.

"Selection is going to be based on how you want to play, and perhaps it wasn't the predecessor's (Jones) favoured method of playing.

"I can see all the positives that he can do, and he knows he's got some areas he needs to work on and he will do that.