Head coach Sam Vesty was delighted with the attacking ability Saints showed during their clash with Harlequins last Friday.

Sam Vesty (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Both sides enjoyed getting the ball in hand, with a total of 10 tries and 69 points scored.

Saints eventually emerged 36-33 winners in a crucial Gallagher Premiership encounter.

And Vesty said: “I thought it was a cracking game. If you came to watch that game, I think you’d be very happy with what you’ve seen.

“I thought we played well, and credit to Harlequins, they are a difficult side to put away and they just kept going. They have got a great attack and they put us under a lot of pressure and managed to make it very close at the end.

“I was really pleased with our attack; the forwards did a great job of getting some momentum onto the ball.

“It didn’t all go our way, with the ball hitting the floor too many times and we forced a few things, but what we were trying to do, I was happy with. That’s what we want to see, and we can get better at the other bits.

"We can make those passes stick and not do certain things, but overall, I was happy with the intent showed to attack.

“We forced a few things that didn’t need forcing, but as soon as we stopped doing that, we managed to get across the line. This is what the sport is needing.

"There is no way you can look at this and talk about some of the criticisms that are going around rugby at the moment.

“It was a positive game of rugby, played by two good teams, going absolutely hammer and tongs at each other and I reckon everyone in the stadium had a great time.”

Ollie Sleightholme scored twice for Saints in his first start since February.

And Vesty said: “I thought Ollie was outstanding. A couple of times where we were in trouble, and he just turned up out of nowhere.

"He was excellent on both sides of the ball, and I am just happy for him because it’s been a hard journey to come back, and he has had to be patient.

"But good things come to those who wait, and he did a good job.”

George Furbank also excelled for Saints, starting at fly-half and going on to win the man of the match award.

Vesty said: “George was incredible. He hasn’t played much at fly half for us, so to step up, and keep our game going forward was brilliant.

"His run and kick decisions were excellent, and his execution was really good, and he got stuck in defensively as well.