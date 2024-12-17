Vesty delivers latest update on Saints skipper Furbank following injury in South Africa

George Furbank suffered an injury in a big collision against the Bulls (photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)

Sam Vesty has confirmed George Furbank suffered a broken arm during Saints' 30-21 win against Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday.

Furbank was forced off after just 30 minutes of the match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

George Hendy came on and quickly scored to help set Saints on their way to a stunning bonus-point success in the Investec Champions Cup clash.

But Saints will now be without Furbank for an extended period as he recovers from the arm injury.

"He's broken his arm so he'll be out for a little while," said Saints head coach Sam Vesty.

Furbank was at least able to enjoy the post-match celebrations with his team-mates, smiling broadly in the dressing room after the match.

Vesty said: "He must have been on some good drugs because he was struggling with a bit of pain when I saw him and then later on he was managing to have a laugh with us. He's in a good head space."

Furbank had a key role in skippering Saints on a South Africa trip that last almost a week.

And Vesty has been hugely impressed with the way the England full-back has taken to captaincy.

"He's really grown into that captaincy role over the past three years and his leadership role has really grown," Vesty said.

"It suits him well so he led naturally in South Africa and it was unfortunate it ended in injury."

With Furbank out, Saints could utilise one of a number of players at full-back as Hendy, James Ramm and Tommy Freeman are all strong options in that role.

"We've got really good back-three options," Vesty said.

"We've got Hendy, Rammbo, Seabs (Tom Seabrook) - all these guys who are not necessarily getting as much time as some of the others, but they're really good quality players.

"It will be a good opportunity for people to show what they can do."