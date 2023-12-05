Defence coach Peter Murchie insists the variety of the United Rugby Championship will work in Glasgow Warriors’ favour when they host Saints in the Investec Champions Cup opener on Friday night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Unlike Saints, who face only other English teams in their domestic league, Glasgow are exposed on a weekly basis to the different challenges posed by South African, Welsh, Italian and Irish opposition.

And Murchie thinks that can only be a positive as the Scotstoun side prepare to step back into European rugby’s elite club competition after a rare season away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcoming Premiership opposition to open their campaign seems a daunting prospect, especially given Saints travel north off the back of an away win at Gallagher Premiership champions Saracens.

Huw Jones could return for Glasgow against Saints (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

But Murchie insists there is no prospect of Warriors, who are second in the URC, behind Leinster, suffering from an inferiority complex, especially at home where they have been beaten just once in almost two years.

“It’s given everyone a lift being back in the Champions Cup as it felt weird not being in it last year for the first time in a long time,” Murchie said.

“We’ve got quality opposition first up to start with and being in this tournament definitely brings a different feel to the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure it will bring the best out in the guys and to get a sell-out crowd here would be awesome.

"We’ve had a pretty good start to the season apart from the weekend defeat (to Munster) which was a bit of a bump in the road.

“The greatest thing about the URC is it’s such a high quality league. You’re getting tested every week with different styles of play which is a definite benefit in Europe.

“The English and French teams just play each other every week and quite often face a similar style whereas we get exposed to different styles. The South Africans play differently to the Welsh, for example. That will help us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We see ourselves as at least being equals this weekend and we need to make sure that we put our best game out there.

"We are still looking for that complete performance. This would be a good weekend to do that.”

Glasgow could be boosted by the return of Huw Jones for the clash with Saints.

The Scotland centre has been out with a foot injury since the end of October but is in line to make his long-awaited comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murchie added: “Huw should be available. Hopefully we’ll get a good week’s training out of him as he’s been back training for a few weeks now and taking contact.

“George Horne is doing well. We’ll see if he’s good enough for this weekend but it’s one of these things you’re not going to take a risk on. He’s progressing well and it will be short-term but whether it’s this week we’ll wait and see.