Uncapped Smith one of two Saints players selected by Scotland for summer tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robbie Smith is set to get his first taste of international action this summer as the Saints hooker has been named in Scotland’s squad for their July tour.

There are two Saints players in the 37-man group, with prop Elliot Millar Mills also included.

Millar Mills has won three Scotland caps to date, but Smith has yet to feature for his national team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old was born in south-west Scotland and came through the ranks at Newton Stewart and Ayr before progressing into Glasgow Warriors’ Academy set-up and representing Scotland at Under-16, Under-18 and Under-20 level.

Robbie Smith (photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

And now the uncapped Saints forward will be hoping to add a senior cap to his repertoire this summer, as Scotland take on Canada (July 6), USA (July 11), Chile (July 20) and Uruguay (July 27).

Scotland squad for the summer tour

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh Rugby) 17 caps, Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) 5 caps, Gregor Brown (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped, Alex Craig (Scarlets) 2 caps, Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps, Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 38 caps, Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) 19 caps, Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 44 caps, Patrick Harrison (Edinburgh Rugby) uncapped, Will Hurd (Leicester Tigers) uncapped, Ewan Johnson (Oyonnax Rugby) uncapped, Nathan McBeth (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped, Elliot Millar Mills (Saints) 3 caps, Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps, Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 31 caps, Robbie Smith (Saints) uncapped, Rory Sutherland (Oyonnax Rugby) 30 caps, Dylan Richardson (The Sharks) 1 cap, Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) 49 caps, Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps, Max Williamson (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped, Glen Young (Edinburgh Rugby) 3 caps