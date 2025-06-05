Ulster-bound Saints No.8 Augustus edges closer to first Test cap

Juarno Augustus (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints No.8 Juarno Augustus has been named in South Africa’s summer training squad by Rassie Erasmus, as the Springboks prepare to face the Barbarians, Italy and Georgia over the next two months.

The 27-year-old, who will leave Northampton for Ulster this summer, has had a taste of South Africa’s senior international set-up previously, having been involved in the Springbok Green vs Springbok Gold invitational match in October 2020, and more recently being included in the Springboks’ national alignment camp in Cape Town last month.

He had previously been named player of the tournament at the 2017 World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Georgia, following an exceptional contribution for South Africa which saw him play 80 minutes and score in all five of their matches, finishing with a grand total of seven tries (the most by any player).

Augustus remains uncapped at Test level, but will hope to change that as South Africa prepare for back-to-back Tests against Italy in Pretoria and Gqeberha on Saturday, July 5 and Saturday, July 12, and Georgia in Nelspruit a week later on Saturday, July 19. Those matches follow a non-capped match against the Barbarians in Cape Town on Saturday, June 28.

The Springboks squad includes 31 Rugby World Cup players. The group consists of 30 forwards and 24 backs, while only nine players are yet to don the green and gold jersey on the international stage.

“We were very pleased with the two Springbok alignment camps we hosted, and we are excited to have the luxury of announcing a squad with so much depth and talent,” said Erasmus.

“Having an expanded squad will not only afford us the opportunity to have productive training sessions, but it will also bode well for the younger players in the group to learn from the senior players, many of whom are Rugby World Cup champions.

“We take pride in offering talented young players a chance to work first-hand with the coaches and to expose them to standards at international level, and we are excited to see them showcase their skills at the camp.

“We used a total of 50 players last season in an attempt to balance the load on them, while at the same time building towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, and with a few more talented youngsters in this group, we hope that they will learn valuable lessons and stake a strong claim for places in what will be a challenging, yet exciting season.”

Springboks squad

Forwards: Juarno Augustus (Saints), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Renzo du Plessis (Emirates Lions), Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Thomas du Toit (Bath), Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Neethling Fouche (DHL Stormers), Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (both Hollywoodbets Sharks), Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu (both Hollywoodbets Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (DHL Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls), Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Emirates Lions), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), RG Snyman (Leinster), Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls), Vincent Tshituka (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls), Cobus Wiese (Vodacom Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Backs: Lukhanyo Am (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi (both Hollywoodbets Sharks), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers), Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker (all Hollywoodbets Sharks), Quan Horn (Emirates Lions), Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Willie le Roux (Vodacom Bulls), Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers), Makazole Mapimpi (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Ntokozo Makhaza (UCT), Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Morne van den Berg, Edwilll van der Merwe (both Emirates Lions), Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers), Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks).