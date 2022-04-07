Tributes pour in for former Saint Tom Smith

Tom Smith of Northampton holds aloft the European Challenge Cup trophy after the final win over Bourgoin in 2009

Smith played for Saints between 2001 and 2009, racking up close to 200 appearances in the Green, Black and Gold.

The prop forward won 61 caps for Scotland and was part of the team that won the Five Nations Championship in 1999, and he also made six consecutive Test appearances for the Lions.

He played all three matches as the Lions won 2-1 in South Africa in 1997, and then was again an ever-present as Australia claimed a 2-1 series success four years later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Smith in action for Scotland

While at Saints, Smith helped the team to win the 2009 European Challenge Cup as well as reach two Powergen Cup finals, a Heineken Cup semi-final and three Heineken Cup quarter finals.

The London-born player was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2019, and sadly lost his battle against the disease on Thursday.

The Saints released a statement on Twitter that read: "Deeply sad news this evening as we hear that Tom Smith has passed away.

"The British & Irish Lion was one of the most gifted props ever to pull on the BG&G jersey, and an incredible character to boot.

Tom Smith in action for the British & Irish Lions in South Africa

"Our thoughts are with Tom’s loved ones at this time."

The British & Irish Lions tweeted: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Smith.

"Tom made an incredible impact for the Lions, touring in 1997 as well as 2001 and was one of the great props to play the game.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. RIP Tom."

Tom Smith in action for Saints

The Scottish Rugby Union added: "Scotland and Lions prop Tom Smith sadly passed away earlier today aged 50.

"A hugely respected player, Tom will be greatly missed by everyone associated with rugby in Scotland and throughout the game. All our thoughts are with Tom's family and friends at this time."

Former Saints club-mates and international team-mates took to social media to offer their condolences, and pay tribute to Smith both as a player, and a person.

Stephen Myler wrote: "Saddened to hear the news of the passing of Tom Smith. A true gent and a fierce competitor who showed the way.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends."

Alex Corbiserio simply said: "RIP to an absolute legend."

Former Saints, Scotland and Lions coach Ian McGheehan described Smith as 'the greatest Scotland player of the professional era', while current Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend, a team-mate of Smith's at Saints as well as with Scotland and the Lions, said: “Tom was one of the toughest and most skilful players I had the pleasure to call a teammate.

"He succeeded in the most challenging of environments and kept up a high level of play well into his thirties.

“Tom also did a tremendous amount for charitable causes and was a great family man.

"I am convinced that he will be regarded as one of our best ever players and his loss will be felt by all those who played with him or watched him for club and country over the years.”

Former Scotland team-mate Chris Paterson said: "Tom was simply inspirational. He was someone who had an aura that I didn’t experience with any other player and commanded instant respect.

"As well as being a wonderful rugby player, he was a lovely, warm generous person and made you feel ten feet tall when he spoke to you.”

Current Scotland captain Stuart Hogg also paid tribute, saying: "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Smith.

"A true legend of the game, he will be missed by everyone. Thoughts are with Tom’s family and friends. RIP Tom.”

Others to pay tribute included Ireland and Lions legend Brian O'Driscoll, who wrote: "So sad to hear of the passing of my old team mate Tom Smith who battled his illness with courage and strength - just like he played rugby.

"A quiet but lovely man who was a hell of a player. Thinking of his family."

BBC TV Six Nations presenter Gabby Logan paid a touching tribute as she wrote: "Rest in peace Tom Smith.

"A man of few words but when he spoke it mattered, when he played nothing else mattered, but when he was away from a rugby pitch only Zoe, Amelie, Angus and Edward ever mattered.