Toulon confirm signing of Saints star Ribbans as length of contract is revealed

Saints announced earlier this month that Ribbans would be leaving the club this summer, having exercised a break clause in his contract, allowing him to exit a year early.

And on Wednesday, the Top 14 team confirmed that Ribbans will be joining them on a three-year deal from July.

The Toulon announcement included a bit about what the new man will bring to their team, hailing Ribbans' 'combativeness and his character on and off the pitch'.

The 27-year-old was named BT Sport man of the match following last Saturday's 38-34 win against Sale Sharks at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

And Ribbans has already expressed his desire to finish his stay in Northampton on a high.

Earlier this month, he said: "I love playing for Saints and living in Northamptonshire, so this was not an easy decision for me to make.

"I’m extremely grateful to the club’s supporters for embracing me as they have in my time here, and to the coaches and support staff for everything they have done to improve me as a player.

“I’ll be sad to leave some great friends and team-mates, but I’ll be giving everything I’ve got to make sure we finish the season as strongly as possible.”