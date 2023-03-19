Smith and his Saints team-mates are steeling themselves for a huge finish to the Gallagher Premiership season.

And no game will be bigger than the next one, a trip to an in-form London Irish side on Saturday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the most recent league results, Saints, who are fourth, sit just two points ahead of fifth-placed Irish.

Fin Smith

The next Premiership match the two teams play will be against each other in a mouthwatering match-up at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Following that, Saints will host Saracens, on April 15, before travelling to Newcastle Falcons, on April 21, for their final game of the regular season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Smith, who delivered another flawless kicking display to help his side beat Bath 45-26 last time out, said: “We're out of Europe so we've got time over the next few weeks to sharpen the axe and make sure we're firing.

“We can attack these next three games head on because they're certainly the most important three games I would have played in.

"As a squad, we've got massive aspirations to end up in that top four.”

London Irish will face Exeter Chiefs in the Premiership Rugby Cup final on Sunday afternoon, having put Sale Sharks to the sword in the league last Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints had this weekend off having overcome their 62-8 bashing at Bristol Bears by producing that important showing against Bath.

“It was good just to confirm in our minds that the team that played at Bristol wasn't really us,” Smith said.

"The team that's been winning games and playing good attacking rugby is us.

“It wasn't a nice week, it was pretty dark viewing going through the game and then it was an anxious, tense time because after a result like that you start doubting stuff a bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But getting over the line against Bath was massive.

“There was a tight point around 55 minutes when it could have swung either way, but us getting over the line is so important for the rest of our season.

“Massive credit to all of the boys.”

Key to Saints’ win against Bath was a two-try display from hooker Robbie Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Fin Smith said: “He's a legend, little Robbie.

"He gets a lot of stick for his height and his orange hair, but he's worked so hard since he's come here and for a little man he throws his weight around.

"He's a massive asset at the club and we all love him.”

Robbie Smith was part of a huge performance from the Saints forwards, who set the tone against Bath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's something we unfairly get associated with, that we're a really good attacking team but that when it gets tough, we can't front up,” said Fin Smith.

"It was a fair assessment of what happened at Bristol but we've proved to ourselves that we can be gritty and physical in that game against Bath.