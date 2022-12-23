The black, green and gold do not play again until New Year's Day, when Harlequins will be the visitors to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

It is a timely weekend off for Dowson's side, who have lost their past three matches in all competitions, failing to pick up any points against Gloucester, La Rochelle and Munster.

And Dowson said: "It's a great chance because we don't often get Christmas off in the business so it's an opportunity to refresh.

Phil Dowson

"We've been under pressure against Gloucester, La Rochelle and Munster so it's good to get some headspace.

"We've got a good run of games coming up so we'll get excited about that, fill up the batteries and make sure we're ready to go.

"We did a bit of a deep dive into our game in the Barbarians week to have a look statistically where we were at.