Three Saints stars start for Lions against Argentina, with Pollock on the bench

Alex Mitchell, Tommy Freeman and Fin Smith all start at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman will start for the British & Irish Lions when they get their summer action started in Dublin on Friday night.

And Henry Pollock has also made the matchday 23 for the clash with Argentina at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 8pm).

The Saints quartet will all be making their Lions bows in the 1888 Cup encounter.

The game sees the Lions take to the field together for the first time in 2025 as they prepare for a Test series against Australia.

Ahead of the Argentina opener, Lions head coach Andy Farrell said: “This is our first opportunity to show what the 2025 Lions are about and what we want to stand for as a team.

“We know that Argentina will challenge us up front and out wide - so Friday night will be a tough contest, but also a great occasion for all the fans.”

British & Irish Lions team to face Argentina: 15 Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855; 14 Tommy Freeman (Saints/England), 13 Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), 12 Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837, 11 Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841; 10 Fin Smith (Saints/England), 9 Alex Mitchell (Saints/England); 1 Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England), 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England) #851, 3 Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland); 4 Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) #825 ©, 5 Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838; 6 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853, 7 Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales), 8 Ben Earl (Saracens/England).

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), 17 Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland), 18 Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818, 19 Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland), 20 Henry Pollock (Saints/England), 21 Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/Wales), 22 Elliot Daly (Saracens/England) #822, 23 Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland).