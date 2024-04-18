Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sleightholme follows in the footsteps of team-mates Courtney Lawes (December) and Fin Smith (January) in claiming the monthly prize.

The Saints wing claimed 57 per cent of the vote in the public poll, beating Bristol Bears duo Harry Randall and Benhard Janse van Rensburg and Sale Sharks back Tom Roebuck.

Sleightholme scored a total of three tries in two Premiership matches in March, including one of the individual scores of the season, in defeat to Bristol, which he followed up with a stunning brace against reigning champions Saracens.

Ollie Sleightholme is Premiership player of the month for March (photo: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK)

The 24-year-old has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 11 times in 14 appearances in all competitions.

He is the top scorer in the Premiership, notching 10 tries during the 2023/24 campaign.

Gallagher Premiership player of the month winners so far this season...

October – Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)

November – Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)

December – Courtney Lawes (Saints)

January – Fin Smith (Saints)