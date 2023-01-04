'They will get their opportunity' - Dowson reassures Saints squad members after lack of game time

With plenty of competition for places, supporters are often left wondering what has happened to talented players when the team is announced each week.

The names of Hinkley and Collins often crop up when they are not selected as they have shown just how talented they are in the black, green and gold.

And when asked about Hinkley and Collins, Dowson: "In terms of those guys, they sometimes get frustrated because they want to be playing each week, but the one thing you can guarantee in this game is no one is going to play every game.

Tom Collins

"Every game is tough, physical and relentless, and it rolls in week in, week out and so therefore those guys will get an opportunity at some point and they've got to be ready for that.

"That strength in depth is absolutely fundamental to that success and we need those guys to keep turning up.

