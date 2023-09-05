The big interview: Former Saints wing Tom Collins talks to Tom Vickers

Watch more videos on Shots!

Collins would have been hoping to take on Saints as part of the Ealing Trailfinders team, but a knee injury will prevent him from appearing in the televised Premiership Rugby Cup opener.

It is another twist in a tale that has certainly been something of an emotional roller coaster for the Northampton-born wing.

Collins finally made the decision to leave Saints this summer, signing for London Irish.

Tom Collins scored 50 tries for Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

But after the Brentford-based outfit went into administration, the fresh start he expected failed to materialise as he was left out of work.

Though he worried he may not get many other offers at such a late stage in the recruitment process, Collins was quickly contacted by Ealing.

And he put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the ambitious Championship club.

When Saints were handed a clash with the Trailfinders in the first pool match in the cup, it seemed the stars had aligned for a reunion.

But Collins will only be able to watch from the stands this weekend.

"I caught my knee so I'm out for a little while and now I'll just focus on getting back for the Championship games," Collins said.

"It's one of those because obviously I wanted to play in the game, but these things happen.

"I've been very fortunate with rugby in that, touch wood, I've not picked up too many injuries.

"It's just annoying because I've come to a new club and it's been a stressful off-season if I'm honest.

"I had the emotion of leaving Saints, then Irish going under then starting with Ealing then picking up a little niggle.

"It's just been one of those things but hopefully when I'm fit, it'll be good."

Many Saints supporters were surprised to see Collins leave cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

He came through the Northampton Academy and went from boy to man in the black, green and gold, scoring tries right until the end of his time at the club.

But though he had the chance to stay, Collins needed a fresh start and fresh surroundings.

"I loved my time at Saints, but being there for so long, I felt I needed something to refresh myself," said the 29-year-old.

"Never being able to fully cement a starting spot, being a bit inconsistent here and there, I sort of needed to get out of that routine because it had been going round and round for the last 10 years.

"I could have stayed put but I would have probably looked back on my career and said I'd never really tested myself and I was just happy to be there.

"Don't get me wrong, I loved being there but I'm also competitive, I want to play and a rugby career is very short so I don't want to look back when I finish in a few years' time and think I played 150 games for Northampton over 15 years because that's hardly anything.

"It's not the heights I wanted to get to so if I can go somewhere else, play regularly and be happy, that's what I want to do.

"I'm happy I've made the decision even though it was very sad leaving.

"I still see the boys every week and I've not moved out of Northampton because that will always be home for me."

Collins made 146 appearances for Saints, scoring 50 tries in the process.

He finished last season in flying fashion, delivering a sensational showing to help his boyhood club thrash Newcastle Falcons 66-5, a result that went a long way to securing a top-four spot.

But Collins was only a replacement for the game that followed, the 38-15 Premiership play-off semi-final defeat at Saracens.

And he said: "For me, that sort of highlighted the reason I left at the end.

"I loved my time there, I love the boys and I love everything about that place, I just felt like I was probably playing with a bit of weight on my shoulders. I almost felt scared of making a mistake and I always felt if I did a tiny thing wrong, I would be out of the team.

"So for me, I felt like at the end of the season once I had somewhere else to go to, I felt like I was playing with no fear and playing some of my best rugby.

"I didn't have that weight on my shoulders so I was able to go and express myself.

"At the end of the day, if I got dropped at the end of the year, I'd go out trying.

"I proved to myself that if I want to go and improve and get the experience I need going forward, that may be elsewhere.

"I'm doing it now, I'm eight weeks in, thoroughly enjoying it.

"I do miss all the boys I got to know in the 10 years I had there but I'm just excited for what's to come."

What was supposed to come for Collins was that move to London Irish.

But after a takeover failed to materialise, things took a turn for the worse, leaving Irish in administration and suspended from the Premiership.

"I signed a long time before all that came up but there were little whispers about that and we expressed our concern but they said everything was under control and they had a buyer, all that sort of stuff," Collins explained.

"Obviously it was a risk I was willing to take and I mentioned that to Dows, that I knew there was a risk in it.

"Hence when it was all coming about, I knew it was a possibility and I had to sort of accept that.

"It was very sad, very last minute that we found out - pretty much on a Zoom call the day it came out.

"It just happened so quickly and then next minute, I had an offer for Ealing and before I knew it, pre-season had started.

"You're always talking behind the scenes about what's going on and boys were preparing in case Irish went under, but the thing that's scary is the boys who haven't got anything.

"Some very good rugby players and good mates of mine, people like Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi, are still looking for clubs.

"Someone told me there's still about 100 players out of contract now who were in contract last year.

"Rugby's a very scary place to be so I count myself lucky that Ealing came in and I had something to go for.

"Everyone sees rugby as amazing if you're an international and you're earning good money, but a lot of rugby players don't have anything on the side.

"When something like this happens, it's a bit of a reality check.

"People like me, Danny and others who are coming up to 30 years old, you've got other things to worry about like mortgages and kids.

"Most of the boys haven't got any qualifications so they almost come out at that entry level for a job and it's about trying to get back on track.

"It's one of the reasons why I've tried to set up a (construction) business on the side so when rugby finishes, I'll have a smooth transition into it.

"I want to use my transferrable skills because rugby is very disciplined, but it is a scary old world because you don't know how things are going to go."

Collins admits he feels very fortunate that Ealing acted so quickly to snap him up.

"The market in rugby is not amazing, it's so diluted with players out there," he said.

"I didn't really think when Irish went under that I'd get another opportunity of going somewhere else because clubs want international players and they're trying to save some money here and there so I thought it would be very difficult.

"Ealing gave me an opportunity and I jumped at it because they're ambitious and it's a good surrounding.

"I've been here eight weeks now and the boys are great, the environment and facilities are great so I've got everything I need to improve.

"It was a good opportunity for me."

Though Collins is only now looking forward, he'll never forget magical days he had a Saints.

He played a part in the memorable double-winning campaign of 2013/14, producing big performances in superb wins against the likes of Leinster and Leicester Tigers.

The only thing he was lacking was more more minutes on the pitch.

"Because I played a lot when I was younger, those years from 19 to 24, 25, I was frustrated because I could never really emulate those heights and get the game time playing consistently," Collins said.

"It just frustrated me, and me being a typical sportsman, I'm competitive, I want to play, I want to be in and around it.

"I spoke with Dows (Saints boss Phil Dowson) about this and it is very difficult when you're going in every week and you know you're not going to play at the weekend because there's no end goal.

"Over time, that gets frustrating - any sportsman will tell you that.

"It's the reason I moved on.

"I may go to Ealing and not play but at least I can say I've tried."

Now out of his comfort zone, Collins is enjoying life with the Trailfinders.

"It's very similar - they train very much the same way (as Saints), all speed, all running so it wasn't much of a shock going into that environment," he said.

"It is amazing how full on it is because they run a lot and gym a lot.

"It's very similar and I can't pick out too many differences."

And though he won't be on the field this weekend, Collins will still be keeping a close eye on the clash between Ealing and Saints.

He said: "I'm looking forward to watching it.

"The boys are buzzing for it because it's a good opportunity to host a club like Northampton.