Talented Saints back Cousins ready to show his class for England Under-20s

However, Cousins, who can play at centre, full-back or on the wing, has no less talent than his young team-mates who have already caught the eye for the first team.

The only thing standing in his way in recent times has been a lack of luck.

Cousins was due to make his Saints bow in a Premiership Rugby Cup match against Saracens in September 2022, but the death of Queen Elizabeth II ensured that game was postponed.

Toby Cousins (photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

That, allied with injuries, has meant the 19-year-old has still yet to feature for the black, green and gold first team.

But Cousins is now fully fit and ready to show what he is made of for England Under-20s when he starts in the Under-20s Six Nations opener against Italy on Friday night.

And it's unlikely to be long before Saints fans get a glimpse of a player who delivered just as many highlights for the club’s Under-18s side as flanker Pollock and scrum-half McParland.

"I'm really excited to get out and play for the Under-20s," said Cousins, who has spent time on loan at Leicester Lions.

"I've not played that many games this year so it would be nice to get out there again and properly get a run of games.

"There's quite a few of us Saints players in the squad. We've got Pollock, Craig Wright, Archie McParland, Will Glister and Reuben Logan.

"Henry and Archie are both unbelievable players and hopefully they can set me up with a few run-ins.

"We haven't really seen what the other teams in the tournament are going to be like, but I feel we've got a very strong team."

Cousins was part of a Saints Under-18s side that reached the Premiership Rugby U18 Academy League final on back-to-back occasions, in 2022 and 2023.

"We went 14-0 up in the final against London Irish last season and unfortunately lost it," Cousins said. "It was quite a disappointing one that!"

If Cousins is looking for a role model, he doesn't have to look much further than Saints team-mate Tommy Freeman.

Freeman has similar stature at a young age, having come through the Saints Academy and shown his ability to play at centre, on the wing and at full-back.

"He's an incredible winger and has also plays very well at 13," Cousins said.

"He's definitely someone for me to look up to and hopefully I can try to copy and repeat what he does as much as possible."

So which position does Cousins favour?

"I'm mainly on the wing now and I'm concentrating on that," he said. "It's where I'm likely to be playing for the England Under-20s.