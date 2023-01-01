James Ramm was on the scoresheet for Saints

Phil Dowson's side played with real intensity and desire throughout as they banished a winless December by securing a convincing 46-17 New Year's Day success.

James Ramm scored twice, with Alex Waller, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, George Furbank and Rory Hutchinson also on the scoresheet.

Quins got little going as Saints stepped things up in defence, refusing to give an inch as they delivered some real dominance in contact.

It was the perfect performance to begin the new year, and the black, green and gold will now look to build on it when they travel to Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.

Saints went into the clash with Quins, who had lost to Bristol Bears just five days earlier, having enjoyed a weekend off over Christmas.

And Dowson's side were undoubtedly the fresher of body and mind from the off, with a lengthy spell of pressure resulting in a try for Waller under the posts.

Fin Smith converted and it was 7-0 inside the opening five minutes.

Saints were holding firm at one end and applying the pressure in relentless fashion at the other, ensuring Quins were getting little joy.

And after the forwards cranked up the heat with some big carries, Smith found space and fired a fine long pass out to Ramm, who dived over.

Smith slotted the conversion in superb fashion from the right touchline, and the 14-0 lead was nothing more than Saints merited following a fantastic start.

Quins finally managed to get some possession in the Saints 22, resulting in a penalty, which Tommy Allan landed with ease.

Saints were soon threatening again though, with Ramm finding a lovely line before Smith knocked on with his sights set on the line.

Another near miss followed soon after as a quickly-taken lineout saw Sam Matavesi burst down the blindside, but the sprinting hooker lost the ball inside the 22.

That was to be Matavesi's final act as he was forced off, but Saints kept pushing forward, winning a scrum penalty, which Smith sent wide.

The home fans were appreciating the energy and desire of their side, but Saints saw a big lineout chance go astray as Quins resisted five minutes before the break.

Saints then won a penalty at a Quins scrum to keep the pressure on, but Quins were refusing to leave the door open, twice holding the hosts up to lift the frustration levels.

Both sides kept trying to play with the clock in the red, with Quins determined not to kick the ball out from inside their own 22, and it came back to bite the away side.

Saints picked up the scraps and there was some incredible combination play between Ramm and Tommy Freeman that led to the former scoring his second of the game.

Smith missed the conversion, but his side held a 19-3 lead at the break - and they had earned every single point.

Smith was forced off at the break due to concussion, meaning Furbank moved to fly-half, Courtnall Skosan came on with Freeman moving from wing to full-back.

It didn't alter the momentum though as Saints came out flying after the break, coming agonisingly close to a try as Ramm was deemed to have been in touch when he set up Matt Proctor to dive over.

Saints had a penalty coming though, and Furbank slotted it to take the lead to 19 points.

Callum Braley was soon called for to replace Alex Mitchell, who made his way off the field as though he was nursing a knock.

But Braley made an immediate impact, coming close to scoring before the Saints pressure forced Alex Dombrandt into the sin bin.

Furbank slotted the penalty and Saints were soon piecing together a break that Quins just about managed to stop inside their own 22.

But it wasn't long before the away side shipped another try as Salakaia-Loto, starting at six for the first time for Saints, showed his power to bag the bonus-point try.

Furbank converted and Saints were 32-3 up with 25 minutes to go.

Both teams opted to freshen things up from the bench, and Quins finally grabbed a score as Jordan Els got over after powerful play from Dombrandt. Will Edwards converted.

But Saints were in no mood to let the away side celebrate for long, piecing together a very tidy try as Hutchinson sent Furbank over.

Furbank converted and he was doing so again after Hutchinson finished off another slick move, which included another scything run from Ramm.

Quins had the final say as, despite some brilliant defending from the impressive Fraser Dingwall, Nick David managed to find a way through, turning on the turbos to score.

Edwards added the extras but it was far too little, too late as Saints savoured a hugely welcome home success.

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Proctor (Hutchinson 65), Dingwall, Ramm; F Smith (Skosan 40), Mitchell (Braley 46); A Waller (Iyogun 55), S Matavesi (Haywood 28), Hill (Petch 65); Ribbans, Moon; Salakaia-Loto, Scott-Young, Ludlam (c) (Graham 55).

Harlequins: David; Murley (Beard 63), Marchant, Esterhuizen, Bassett; Allan (Edwards 59), Gjaltema (Care 46); Baxter (Els 63), Walker, Kerrod (Louw 46); Lamb (Matthews 3), Hammond; White, Lawday (Wallace 60), Dombrandt (c).

