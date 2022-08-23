Summer signings will push us on, says Saints forward Coles

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The likes of Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Scott-Young and Callum Braley have arrived to bolster the black, green and gold squad.

And they have clearly given the team a shot in the arm ahead of Saturday's pre-season opener against Bedford Blues at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens (kick-off 2pm).

"They've all brought some really good energy and intensity to the group, along with some new ideas," Coles said.

"They've been really impressive in training and the Aussie lads have brought some new ideas from there.

"Sam Graham, stepping up from the Champ, has been excellent and Robbie Smith from Newcastle, too.

"It's good to have that fresh blood to push us all on to do better.

"That healthy competition is what we strive for."

Alex Coles

Coles was able to see off that competition at Castle Ashby recently as he claimed glory in the Blakiston Challenge for the second year in succession.

The 22-year-old lock, who also plays in the back row, won the annual test of endurance, becoming the first player to emerge victorious in it twice.

And Coles said: "This year everyone says I've won it properly because we had Will Maisey, the Bedford lad, who beat me last year but this time I won it legitimately so I was happy with that.

"We go to Castle Ashby and use their grounds there. It's a lovely place but not lovely to run.

"It's a 2.5km run and then you do sandbag shuttles and four of them are 30kg and the other is 50kg. You carry those and it's 1.9km of shuttles, some with the bag and some without.

"Then you do your last 2.5km run. It's pretty minging.

"When I ran it, I ran with some of the backs and we kind of all came in after the first run together.

"I felt if I could hold my own in the run I could get away from them a bit on the bags, which I managed to do.

"If it was a straight run then us forwards would have no chance."

Coles, a product of the Saints Academy, has been working hard on his physique to ensure his power matches his athletic ability.

"Since I joined the club (at the age of 13), I've always been naturally skinny, tall and a bit lanky," Coles explained.

"I've always had that goal of bulking and getting stronger.

"I want to be a bit more imposing and there is still much more I can aspire to in that regard.

"It's going to be a consistent work-on for as long as my career goes on.

"I'm taking steps in the right direction.

"I'm trying to find the balance because I don't think I'm ever going to be a 130kg second row. It's not how I want to play and I don't think it would suit me.

"I like to try and be mobile and be able to play at six, where I like playing.

"I like having that versatility so I can get picked in different positions.

"It's about being beefy enough but also being able to move around."

As a lock who also likes to play in the back row, Coles has the perfect template in Courtney Lawes.

"Courtney is a bit special in terms of his physique and if I had that I'd be pretty happy," Coles said.

"He's a ridiculous athlete in terms of being lean and so strong as well.