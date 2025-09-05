Summer signings and young stars shine as Saints see off Bedford Blues

Archie McParland congratulated try scorer James Pater (picture: Ketan Shah)

Saints' summer signings and young stars had a big say as the black, green and gold started their pre-season campaign with a 40-28 win at Bedford Blues on Friday night.

James Pater scored twice, with Toby Thame, Angus Scott-Young, James Martin and Henry Lumley also dotting down.

Fly-half Anthony Belleau, a summer recruit from Clermont Auvergne, showed his class, producing a fine pass for Pater's second score before eventually being forced off with blood pouring from his nose following a high shot early in the second half.

There were also notable performances from the likes of wingers Martin, who has joined from Coventry, and Amena Caqusau in the Mobbs Memorial Match at Goldington Road.

Academy products Pater, Thame and Edoardo Todaro were among the young players to show their class on a night when the likes of Sam Graham and Archie McParland made welcome returns from injury.

Saints were in action for the first time since May 31, when they were beaten at Gloucester on the final day of the Gallagher PREM season.

And they knew they would be given a tough test by Blues, who had several Saints players, past and present, in their squad.

Bedford threatened to strike early with an attack down the left, forcing Saints wing Tom Rowe to rush back and cover.

However, he was bundled over behind the try line, giving Bedford a big attacking platform.

A couple of penalties kept the heat on, but Saints managed to turn the ball over in front of their own posts to relieve a little of the pressure.

Saints managed to find a way upfield and they landed the first blow of the contest as Pater found space and flew over close to the posts.

Belleau added the extras with ease, but Bedford pushed for a rapid response, kicking a penalty to the corner.

Saints again managed to hold firm, and when they got hold of the ball, they were playing at a tidy tempo.

Todaro continued his strong start to the match by winning a breakdown penalty, and the Blues defence was being tested.

It was ruthless opportunism from Saints as a loose ball from a lineout bounced in the 22, and Thame picked up to power over.

Belleau again added the extras and with the Blues' handling letting them down inside the Saints half, the away side had a chance to get a grip on the game.

Control proved elusive though, and after Bedford booted a scrum penalty to the corner, the home side had their reward through a powerful finish from Rory Ward.

Tom Price converted to cut the gap to seven points and Saints were finding themselves on the wrong side of the referee, giving Bedford fuel for their fire.

Pater had to get down to make a goalkeeper-style save as Blues attempted to kick ahead down the left.

But Bedford kept coming and after they kicked yet another penalty to the corner, Oisin Heffernan powered over from a lineout drive.

Price converted to level the scores, but Saints were back in front when Belleau provided a lovely flat pass for Pater to grab his second try of the night in tidy fashion.

Belleau converted well to make it 21-14, but Saints were still up against it at scrum time, allowing Bedford to kick deep into away territory again.

The DJ played 'Under Pressure' as Saints set up to defend yet another lineout drive, but the Blues couldn't make it stick as they missed their chance and headed in behind at the break.

Belleau was forced off early in the second half as he was hit high by Fred Tualigi, leaving the Saints fly-half needing treatment to his face.

That meant Pater took over kicking duties to convert a try scored by Scott-Young and made by Jonny Weimann.

But the 14-point lead again didn't last long as Ryan Hutler cut the gap after a big carry from Saints prop Sonny Tonga'uiha, who was wearing Bedford colours on the night, opened the door.

Saints tried to respond with their mauling game, but Blues held firm to bring a roar from their fans behind the posts.

Saints did have their next score soon after though as summer signing Martin picked off a pass inside the home half and finished it off.

Saints lost Emeka Atuanya to what looked to be a serious injury as he was down for some time clutching his shoulder as the medics attended to him.

When the action resumed, Caqusau continued his strong start to life in Saints colours as the wing, a summer recruit from Glasgow Warriors, showed impressive speed and strength to keep Bedford on their toes.

But it was to be the Blues who struck next as they engineered a flowing move down the left, allowing full-back Louis James to run in for the score. Price converted again, meaning the gap was cut once again.

But Saints yet again gave themselves some welcome breathing space as Martin gathered a loose ball inside his own half and flew upfield before eventually being stopped.

There was no stopping Lumley though, as the centre etched his name on the scoresheet, allowing Saints to walk away with a good win without any late drama.

Bedford Blues: 15 Louis James; 14 Ryan Hutler, 13 George Worth, 12 Lucas Titherington, 11 Dean Adamson; 10 Tom Price, 9 Alex Day; 1 Joey Conway, 2 James Fish, 3 Oisin Heffernan; 4 Rory Ward, 5 Alex Woolford; 6 Tui Uru, 7 Nicholas Finch, 8 Fred Tuilagi. Replacements: Max Pearce, Jamie Jack, Sonny Tonga'uiha, Archie Appleby, Kayde Sylvester, Archie Hosking, James Lennon, Joe Hill, Billy Pasco, Rafe Witheat, Michael Le Bourgeois.

Saints: 15 James Pater; 14 Tom Rowe (Amena Caqusau 33), 13 Tom Litchfield, 12 Toby Thame (Henry Lumley 40), 11 Edoardo Todaro (James Martin 33); 10 Anthony Belleau (Edoardo Todaro 46), 9 Archie McParland (Jonny Weimann 40); 1 Oliver Scola (Ben Murphy 50 (Oliver Scola 60)), 2 Henry Walker (Craig Wright 40), 3 Luke Green (Elliot Millar Mills 50); 4 Ed Prowse (Emeka Atuanya 40 (Chunya Munga 61)), 5 Chunya Munga (c) (Jack Lawrence 57); 6 Archie Benson (Aiden Ainsworth-Cave 57), 7 Angus Scott-Young (Siep Walta 57), 8 Sam Graham (Fyn Brown 33).

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys

Attendance: 4,915