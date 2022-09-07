Summer signing Smith happy that Saints will face formidable Saracens side

Smith, a summer arrival from Newcastle Falcons, starts at hooker for the black, green and gold as they take on an eye-wateringly strong Sarries side in the Premiership Rugby Cup opener.

It is sure to be a huge challenge for a young Saints team at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

But Smith, who featured in both of his new club's pre-season fixtures, said: "Saracens are a good side but I would prefer to play a side like that than a side who aren't fielding their strongest team.

Robbie Smith

"Everyone here wants to be involved in that Premiership game but although we're disappointed not to play in that, we're playing a Premiership standard team in the cup.

"I'd much rather play against the main team because the experience you're going to gain is much better and if you can cope well against these lads on Thursday night, it gives the coaches something to think about for selection in further weeks."

Smith has experience of playing a Premiership Rugby Cup game at the Gardens, having impressed for Newcastle against Saints back in March. The 23-year-old scored twice in that game.

"I knew I was coming to Saints going into that game so it was a bit of a weird one," Smith said.

"The pitch here is one of the best - the best I've ever played on - and to see this place in a Prem Cup evening match was great. It made me excited for what was to come."

Smith has settled in well at Saints, with help from fellow new arrival Sam Graham, the back row forward who has joined the club from Doncaster Knights.

"Pre-season's gone well," Smith said.

"It's obviously a long way from the north but a lot of guys have really helped me out with the move and settling in.

"My girlfriend is here now and getting into pre-season took a while because I was in between houses.

"The lads helped me out a lot, and I was staying with Sam Graham for a while.

"I've loved getting in amongst it and it's been easy to integrate into this group.

"It's very much a family feel at this club."

Smith will compete with the likes of Sam Matavesi, Mike Haywood and James Fish for starts at Saints this season.

And he said: "The hookers here are a real good bunch of boys and they've been really helpful for me.

"Sammy has been really helpful, Mikey has been really competitive with me and I've learned a lot from him because he's a really experienced guy who has been here pretty much all his career.

"Me and Fish have competed well and I feel they are all different but they're all at a high standard.

"I'm looking forward to trying to get that hooker spot this year.

"I've got a bit to do before I'm starting here regularly but that would be my goal."

Smith found game time hard to come by at Newcastle as the Kingston Park club boasts some excellent players in his position.

"Falcons is a real good club - they're a team who don't have as good a budget as other clubs but they are a real rugged, dogged group of lads who fight hard for each other," Smith said.

"I've got a lot of good mates up there and they are a good group of lads.

"It was just difficult in terms of game time there because they don't have that feeder club that Northampton has with Bedford Blues.

"A lot of the time I was there and I was training for four, five, six weeks at a time with no game really in sight.

"It was a bit frustrating because at 23 you want to be playing as much as you can.