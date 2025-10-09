Summer signing Chick picks up player of the month prize at Saints
Chick signed this summer from Newcastle Red Bulls, ending a 16-year association with his boyhood club that had seen him clock up more than 150 senior appearances.
But the No.8 took little time to settle at the Gardens, captaining Saints in the opening round of the PREM Rugby Cup at StoneX Stadium, where he crossed the whitewash for a hat-trick.
He took that fine form into the Gallagher PREM, being named player of the match in round one against Exeter Chiefs, topping the carry count with 21.
Across the two performances against Saracens and Exeter, he racked up an impressive 33 carries and 14 tackles.
And that meant Chick saw off competition from Anthony Belleau, Edoardo Todaro, James Ramm and Ed Prowse to pick up the September award.