Summer signing Chick picks up player of the month prize at Saints

Callum Chick (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Callum Chick's flying start to life at Saints has been recognised by the club’s supporters as he has been named cinch player of the month for September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chick signed this summer from Newcastle Red Bulls, ending a 16-year association with his boyhood club that had seen him clock up more than 150 senior appearances.

But the No.8 took little time to settle at the Gardens, captaining Saints in the opening round of the PREM Rugby Cup at StoneX Stadium, where he crossed the whitewash for a hat-trick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took that fine form into the Gallagher PREM, being named player of the match in round one against Exeter Chiefs, topping the carry count with 21.

Across the two performances against Saracens and Exeter, he racked up an impressive 33 carries and 14 tackles.

And that meant Chick saw off competition from Anthony Belleau, Edoardo Todaro, James Ramm and Ed Prowse to pick up the September award.